ETV Bharat / state

Dayanidhi Maran Condemns Maharashtra CM's Stalled Metro Projects Remarks

Chennai: DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cheapened himself by saying that the stalled Madurai Metro and the Coimbatore Metro projects will come into force if the BJP candidate is elected.

"An elected member from Maharashtra, the chief minister of Maharashtra, comes all the way to cheapen himself in Tamil Nadu by promising that if the BJP candidate is elected, the stopped projects of the Madurai Metro and the Coimbatore Metro will come into force," Maran said.

He said the union government bluntly refused the offer of the Tamil Nadu government to shoulder 60% cost of the projects. "There is not a single project of the union government which has come into force in Tamil Nadu," Maran said.

On the proposed three-language formula of CBSE, the former Union minister said the Centre somehow wants to force Hindi into Tamil Nadu. "We are not averse to Hindi. Don't impose any language on us. If our people want to learn Hindi, they will do it," he added.