Dayanidhi Maran Condemns Maharashtra CM's Stalled Metro Projects Remarks
Fadnavis said in a rally that the stalled Madurai Metro and the Coimbatore Metro projects will come into force if the BJP candidate is elected.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Chennai: DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cheapened himself by saying that the stalled Madurai Metro and the Coimbatore Metro projects will come into force if the BJP candidate is elected.
"An elected member from Maharashtra, the chief minister of Maharashtra, comes all the way to cheapen himself in Tamil Nadu by promising that if the BJP candidate is elected, the stopped projects of the Madurai Metro and the Coimbatore Metro will come into force," Maran said.
He said the union government bluntly refused the offer of the Tamil Nadu government to shoulder 60% cost of the projects. "There is not a single project of the union government which has come into force in Tamil Nadu," Maran said.
On the proposed three-language formula of CBSE, the former Union minister said the Centre somehow wants to force Hindi into Tamil Nadu. "We are not averse to Hindi. Don't impose any language on us. If our people want to learn Hindi, they will do it," he added.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's visit to the state, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran says, " an elected member from maharashtra, the chief minister of maharashtra, comes all the way to cheapen himself in tamil nadu by promising that if bjp candidate… pic.twitter.com/hrYv8ePOB6— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026
Maran claimed that Tamil Nadu is a fast-growing state because of its two-language policy of Tamil and English. "People from Nagpur can't come and force their ideologies on us," he said in a veiled reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Taking a swipe at the ruling DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin over his "dabba engine" remark, Fadnavis said at an election rally in Madurai on Monday that the people of the state would give a befitting reply through the vote.
"People have seen the misrule of the DMK. Almost 75% of its Cabinet faces criminal charges. There is deep-rooted corruption. Women, senior citizens, and children are not safe. Cases of child sexual abuse have doubled in the last four years, and people see a nexus between the DMK and such elements. Therefore, people will answer by voting the NDA to power," he alleged.
He also claimed that Tamil Nadu was heading towards a "debt trap". "Tamil Nadu has been one of the most promising states of our country, but under the DMK government, it is now burdened with huge debt. The total debt has crossed Rs 10 lakh crore, and the debt-to-GDP ratio has gone beyond 30–33%, which is alarming," he said.
On the three-language policy, Fadnavis emphasised the need for unity while respecting linguistic diversity. "We are one people, one nation. We should take pride in our own language, and at the same time, respect other languages of our country too," he said, reacting to the DMK's opposition to the policy.
Also Read