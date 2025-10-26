'Day Near When Chhattisgarh Will Be Naxal-Free': Dy CM Vijay Sharma
Sharma, who inaugurated the Bastar Olympics on Saturday drove on a motorcycle to remote Kachchapal where he interacted with the locals.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Raipur/Bastar: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, who declared the Bastar Olympics open on Saturday, reiterated that the day was near when the state would be Naxal-free.
Sharma, who is also the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, drove on a motorcycle to Kachchapal, a remote forest region of Bastar, considered a highly Naxal-affected area and inaugurated the Bastar Olympics. Nearly 4 lakh people including Naxal victims and surrendered Maoists are participating in the mega event.
After reaching Kachchapal with his team, the Dy CM said that the government has undertaken the task of eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026, saying it will “accomplish it at all costs”.
बीजापुर जिले के अति सुदूर ग्राम नंबी में आज नंबी चौक से प्रसिद्ध नंबी जलप्रपात पर्यटन स्थल तक 94.48 लाख रुपये की लागत से बनने वाली सड़क का भूमिपूजन किया। यह सड़क नंबी गांव को सीधे जलप्रपात से जोड़ेगी, जिससे न केवल क्षेत्र के पर्यटन को नई पहचान मिलेगी, बल्कि स्थानीय युवाओं के लिए… pic.twitter.com/hXBpsRvAML— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) October 25, 2025
Sharma stated that he would provide permanent land in Kachchapal to all those occupying the land and issue land deeds in their names. The process of distributing permanent land deeds from Kachchapal will span the entire Maad area, he added. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that a camp will be set up on November 6th, where all residents will be handed over their documents.
The Deputy Chief Minister also traveled to Nambi Chowki in Bijapur on a motorcycle to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a community hall at a cost of 20 lakh rupees and a road to develop the waterfall as a tourist destination at a cost of 95 lakh rupees. Sharma said that work is underway to strengthen the infrastructure necessary for development.
