'Day Near When Chhattisgarh Will Be Naxal-Free': Dy CM Vijay Sharma

Raipur/Bastar: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, who declared the Bastar Olympics open on Saturday, reiterated that the day was near when the state would be Naxal-free.

Sharma, who is also the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, drove on a motorcycle to Kachchapal, a remote forest region of Bastar, considered a highly Naxal-affected area and inaugurated the Bastar Olympics. Nearly 4 lakh people including Naxal victims and surrendered Maoists are participating in the mega event.

After reaching Kachchapal with his team, the Dy CM said that the government has undertaken the task of eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026, saying it will “accomplish it at all costs”.