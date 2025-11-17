ETV Bharat / state

Day Before Brother-In-Law's Wedding, Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies By Suicide After Killing Her Daughters

Jalaun: A woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two minor daughters, a day before her brother-in-law's wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Monday, police said. Preliminary investigations suggests a family dispute is the primary cause of the incident and details are being collected to ascertain the same, they added.

According to police, Aarti (27), a resident of Dadhi village under Konch police station, reportedly had an argument with her family members and she locked the door of her room with her daughters, Pihu (7) and Drishti (5), inside. Hearing their screams, the family broke down the door and took the trio to the community health centre, where Aarti and Pihu died during treatment. Drishti, who was in critical condition, was taken to a hospital in Jhansi but she too succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police said Aarti's husband, Devendra Kumar, works in a company and is often away from home. He had returned home two to three days back for his brother's marriage. The wedding procession was to go to Bareilly on Tuesday and a pandal had been set up at the house. Relatives had already arrived at their house to participate at the wedding preparations.