Day After Kuki Woman's Killing In Manipur, Four Nagas Shot Dead
Friday's killings of a woman and her son, and two siblings from separate families, occurred when rebels fired at two four-wheelers, a senior officer said.
By PTI
Published : November 13, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Imphal: Four Naga people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants fired at two vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, a day after a Kuki woman was gunned down in neighbouring Senapati district, police said.
While Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, himself a Naga, called for dialogue and reconciliation, the opposition Congress slammed the state's BJP government for "failing" to bring out a roadmap to peace.
Police said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the culprits, and additional forces have been rushed to the area to reinforce security.
Friday's killings of a woman and her son, and two siblings from separate families, occurred at around 1 pm in the New Heaven area on the Imphal-Ukhrul road when the armed rebels fired at two four-wheelers, a senior officer said.
"Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles," he said.
Two of the deceased were identified as Haoleila and her son Kapangkhui of Shangshak village. The two others who were killed were August Ngalung and his sister Khanmila, residents of Tashar village.
The incident occurred a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries during a gunfight between rival groups in neighbouring Senapati district.
A Kuki organisation of Ukhrul denied any involvement of the Kuki-Zo community in the killings.
The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, said there should not be any attempt to implicate the community without credible and verifiable evidence.
In a statement, the deputy chief minister said, "Our state has endured unimaginable heartbreak. The recent loss of innocent lives has left deep wounds that violence and retaliation can never heal."
Condemning the killings at New Heaven, Dikho said human life is precious, and enough blood has been shed.
Noting that it is time to step back from the brink, the senior Naga leader said, "I urgently called upon civil society organisations, village authorities, youth leaders and every peace-loving citizen to join this dialogue.... Let us end these killings and give peace a chance."
Congress Legislature Party Leader Keisham Meghachandra attacked the BJP government following the killings. He said, "Five people have been killed in the past 24 hours. When will the people feel secure? When will the government take accountability and responsibility for all these killings?" Condolence messages by the chief minister cannot substitute for the lives lost in murders, the Congress leader told reporters.
Meghachandra said, "How many lives need to be lost for the government to stop the conflict? When will action be taken for the killings? Why has the government not been able to bring out a roadmap to peace?"
He said, "We condemn the killings of both Kuki and Naga civilians. Apart from the lives of innocent people lost in the last three and a half years, what gains have been achieved?"
Accusing the state and central governments of failing to provide security to the people, he said peace will never come without ensuring justice.
Assembly elections are due in the state early next year. Manipur Police said in a statement that additional security forces comprising personnel of the BSF, Army, Assam Rifles and state police have been rushed to the area to reinforce security and prevent any further untoward incidents.
"Search operations have been launched in and around the area of the incident to trace and apprehend those involved," it said.
In Manipur, the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.
Clashes between Kuki and Naga communities in the hill districts have also been reported this year, leaving at least 50 people dead since February.
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