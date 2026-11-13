ETV Bharat / state

Day After Kuki Woman's Killing In Manipur, Four Nagas Shot Dead

Imphal: Four Naga people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants fired at two vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, a day after a Kuki woman was gunned down in neighbouring Senapati district, police said.

While Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, himself a Naga, called for dialogue and reconciliation, the opposition Congress slammed the state's BJP government for "failing" to bring out a roadmap to peace.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the culprits, and additional forces have been rushed to the area to reinforce security.

Friday's killings of a woman and her son, and two siblings from separate families, occurred at around 1 pm in the New Heaven area on the Imphal-Ukhrul road when the armed rebels fired at two four-wheelers, a senior officer said.

"Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles," he said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Haoleila and her son Kapangkhui of Shangshak village. The two others who were killed were August Ngalung and his sister Khanmila, residents of Tashar village.

The incident occurred a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries during a gunfight between rival groups in neighbouring Senapati district.

A Kuki organisation of Ukhrul denied any involvement of the Kuki-Zo community in the killings.

The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, said there should not be any attempt to implicate the community without credible and verifiable evidence.

In a statement, the deputy chief minister said, "Our state has endured unimaginable heartbreak. The recent loss of innocent lives has left deep wounds that violence and retaliation can never heal."

Condemning the killings at New Heaven, Dikho said human life is precious, and enough blood has been shed.