ETV Bharat / state

Day After CM Vijay's Hostel Visit, TN Social Justice Dept Addresses Students' Grievances

Chennai: Following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's surprise inspection of the MC Raja hostel a day ago, the social justice department has initiated steps on Saturday to address the grievances raised by the students.

Although the old hostel building was demolished for a new building with multiple floors, students continued to complain to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and through various social media platforms about deficiencies in basic facilities, including drinking water, quality of food, and staff shortage.

Eventually, Vijay visited the hostel in person on Friday and met the students to listen to their grievances and other needs. Social Justice Minister Vanni Arusa was also present at the time.

Students said the food served in the hostel was of poor quality, there was not enough drinking water, and the premises were covered with a few surveillance cameras. They further said the hostel guards behaved badly. The students presented petitions to the Chief Minister containing various demands, including the appointment of a physical education teacher, the establishment of a modern gym, and the improvement of the quality of food.