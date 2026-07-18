Day After CM Vijay's Hostel Visit, TN Social Justice Dept Addresses Students' Grievances
An official said the menu has been revised to provide quality food, and orders have been issued to resume the supply of idlis and chapattis.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Chennai: Following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's surprise inspection of the MC Raja hostel a day ago, the social justice department has initiated steps on Saturday to address the grievances raised by the students.
Although the old hostel building was demolished for a new building with multiple floors, students continued to complain to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and through various social media platforms about deficiencies in basic facilities, including drinking water, quality of food, and staff shortage.
Eventually, Vijay visited the hostel in person on Friday and met the students to listen to their grievances and other needs. Social Justice Minister Vanni Arusa was also present at the time.
Students said the food served in the hostel was of poor quality, there was not enough drinking water, and the premises were covered with a few surveillance cameras. They further said the hostel guards behaved badly. The students presented petitions to the Chief Minister containing various demands, including the appointment of a physical education teacher, the establishment of a modern gym, and the improvement of the quality of food.
During the inspection, Vijay also inspected all the areas, including the kitchen, canteen, drinking water facility and toilets. Following the Chief Minister's visit, the social justice department is taking immediate action based on the demands made by the students.
"The hostel's menu has been revised to provide quality food to the students," a senior official of the social justice department said.
Orders have been issued to resume the supply of idlis and chapattis, which were stopped due to the shortage of LPG cylinders. A monitoring committee has also been formed to ensure that quality food is provided to students, the officials said. "In addition, the volleyball court, which was closed until now, has been opened for students, and they have been allowed to enter the hostel until midnight," he added.
Students have welcomed the quick resolution of some of their key demands a day after the Chief Minister's surprise inspection.
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