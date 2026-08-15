ETV Bharat / state

Day 22 Of Jharkhand Protest: Devendra Mahto Stopped From Flag Hoisting, Students Take Out 'Tiranga Yatra' In Ranchi

The image shows police personnel restraining student leader Devendra Nath Mahto as he attempts to leave the ICU of Sadar Hospital to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the occasion of Independence Day, in Ranchi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. ( Source: X@DevendraNathMa9 )

Ranchi: Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahto, who is on a fast for 14 days, alleged that the police did not allow him to leave the Sadar Hospital and stopped him from hoisting the flag at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and participate in the march in Ranchi.

Videos of him scuffling with security personnel while trying to come out of the hospital have been shared widely on social media. Later he sat on a 'dharna' right outside the hospital room.

Students are protesting in Ranchi for the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations and took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday to mark India's 80th Independence Day.

The march was organised from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk on the 22nd day of the agitation seeking reforms in the state's recruitment examination process.

Thousands of job aspirants and people attended the march with the Tricolour in their hands and chants like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Mahto also wished to hoist the flag and join the 'Tiranga Yatra' today. However, he alleged that the police were deployed outside his room at Sadar Hospital, and an argument broke out between him and the Civil Surgeon.

Mahto said when he was going to participate in the Tiranga Yatra, the police stopped him by shoving and pushing. He alleged that he sustained injury in his chest during the confrontation with police.

Mahto later refused to undergo medical treatment. He said, "Despite being without food for several days, I am standing up for my rights and the voice of the people. Our voices cannot be suppressed by anybody".