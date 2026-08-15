Day 22 Of Jharkhand Protest: Devendra Mahto Stopped From Flag Hoisting, Students Take Out 'Tiranga Yatra' In Ranchi
The march was organised from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, seeking reforms in the state's recruitment examination process.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahto, who is on a fast for 14 days, alleged that the police did not allow him to leave the Sadar Hospital and stopped him from hoisting the flag at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and participate in the march in Ranchi.
Videos of him scuffling with security personnel while trying to come out of the hospital have been shared widely on social media. Later he sat on a 'dharna' right outside the hospital room.
Students are protesting in Ranchi for the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations and took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday to mark India's 80th Independence Day.
The march was organised from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk on the 22nd day of the agitation seeking reforms in the state's recruitment examination process.
Thousands of job aspirants and people attended the march with the Tricolour in their hands and chants like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
Mahto also wished to hoist the flag and join the 'Tiranga Yatra' today. However, he alleged that the police were deployed outside his room at Sadar Hospital, and an argument broke out between him and the Civil Surgeon.
Mahto said when he was going to participate in the Tiranga Yatra, the police stopped him by shoving and pushing. He alleged that he sustained injury in his chest during the confrontation with police.
Mahto later refused to undergo medical treatment. He said, "Despite being without food for several days, I am standing up for my rights and the voice of the people. Our voices cannot be suppressed by anybody".
Following the incident, Mahto sat on a protest outside his room's entrance gate. He said, "My fight is for the rights of the people and for justice. My voice cannot be suppressed by stopping me."
"Are we not even free to hoist the national flag and participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in our own country?" he asked.
The protesters under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch banner have been demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.
"Independence doesn't just mean freedom from the British, but also freedom from inequality of opportunities, corruption and injustice. The youth of the country should study, work hard and raise their voice for their rights -- this is the true strength of democracy," he said.
"On this Independence Day, saluting all those youth who are peacefully struggling for their future. The voice of the youth is the future of India. Jai Hind!" the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said.
Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured people that the hard work of job aspirants would not be left at the mercy of the paper leak mafia, corruption or irregularities, and huge employment opportunities would be made available to them through the state's recruitment agencies.
"Millions of young people in Jharkhand are working day and night to realise their dreams. Their parents are educating them by stretching their means beyond their limits. Therefore, it is our utmost responsibility to honour their hard work and ensure justice for their talent," he said.
"Several questions have been raised recently about recruitment examinations. When doubts arise, it is not just a single exam that is affected; the trust of an entire generation is shaken. I want to assure every student in Jharkhand that their hard work will not be left at the mercy of any mafia, corrupt system, or irregularity," he said.
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