ETV Bharat / state

Day 2 Of Maratha Quota Protest: Jarange Firm On Kunbi Certificate Demand, Warns Of March To Mumbai

Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday stood firm on his demand for Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas as his indefinite hunger strike entered the second day, warning that he would march to Mumbai if the Maharashtra government failed to act.

Jarange launched his 11th indefinite fast over Maratha reservation-related demands at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Saturday, where thousands of community members have gathered to support his agitation.

He has been demanding that eligible Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that enjoys reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

"The Maharashtra government should declare all Marathas as Kunbi," the activist told reporters on the second day of his agitation. Jarange said that if the government failed to accept the demands, he would march to Mumbai and intensify the agitation.

A meeting of the Maratha community's core committee, led by him, would be held in Antarwali Sarati on September 12 to decide on a hunger strike in Mumbai. "If the government accepts our demands by September 12, there will be no need to hold the proposed fast in Mumbai," the activist said.

Jarange is demanding immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community based on 58 lakh historical records, asserting that the community will not grant any further time.

He has also demanded that caste certificate verification be suspended, arguing that there is no need for it in cases covered by the historical records.

The activist has urged the state government to issue reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdraw all police cases registered against quota protesters across Maharashtra, and provide government jobs and financial compensation to the families of those who died during the previous agitations.

Jarange also demanded the immediate cancellation of a farmer and youth programme scheduled to be held in Parbhani in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later in the day, warning that he would attend the event if it is not called off.

The programme has been organised by Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, who recently joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Several local leaders and office-bearers associated with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are also expected to join the Shinde faction at the event.

The activist said that he spoke to Jadhav over the phone, asking him to cancel the programme and warning that he would attend the event if it isn't called off. He alleged that certificates of Maratha community members had been cancelled and he would not remain silent over the issue.