ETV Bharat / state

Dawood Aide Salim Dola To Be Produced Before Mumbai Sessions Court

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a significant move to apprehend members of the organised drug cartel by arresting Salim Dola, an important member of the gang run by notorious don Dawood Ibrahim.

This high-profile capture was achieved through the extradition of Dola from Turkey, and he will now be produced before the Special NDPS Court in the Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday. Salim Dola (59), who was referred to by officials as the “lynchpin” of the D-Company’s worldwide narcotics cartel, was delivered to the NCB after receiving a two-day transit remand by a Delhi court.

His apprehension comes after several years of escaping and being part of a coordinated effort between the Turkish National Intelligence Agency and the Istanbul Police.

Architecture of a drug empire

As a native of Mumbai’s Dongri, Dola had been managing operations from overseas over the last decade, facilitating a highly complex structure of Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing and distribution.

According to investigations conducted by the NCB and state police forces, it appears that after the demise of Iqbal Mirchi, Dola became the main coordinator behind D-Company’s business operations related to psychoactive drugs.