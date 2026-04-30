Dawood Aide Salim Dola To Be Produced Before Mumbai Sessions Court
His apprehension comes after several years of escaping and being part of a coordinated effort between the Turkish National Intelligence Agency and the Istanbul Police.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 1:16 AM IST
Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a significant move to apprehend members of the organised drug cartel by arresting Salim Dola, an important member of the gang run by notorious don Dawood Ibrahim.
This high-profile capture was achieved through the extradition of Dola from Turkey, and he will now be produced before the Special NDPS Court in the Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday. Salim Dola (59), who was referred to by officials as the “lynchpin” of the D-Company’s worldwide narcotics cartel, was delivered to the NCB after receiving a two-day transit remand by a Delhi court.
His apprehension comes after several years of escaping and being part of a coordinated effort between the Turkish National Intelligence Agency and the Istanbul Police.
Architecture of a drug empire
As a native of Mumbai’s Dongri, Dola had been managing operations from overseas over the last decade, facilitating a highly complex structure of Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing and distribution.
According to investigations conducted by the NCB and state police forces, it appears that after the demise of Iqbal Mirchi, Dola became the main coordinator behind D-Company’s business operations related to psychoactive drugs.
His history of crime spans as far back as 1998, when he was first detained at Mumbai airport in possession of 40 kg of Mandrax. His participation in high-profile criminal activities later surfaced through an inquiry by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) concerning a Rs 1,000 crore Fentanyl seizure, among other Gutkha smuggling networks.
The investigating agencies in India have upped the ante in the case of extradition under the NDPS Act following the arrest of Dola from Turkey. This is coming after his cohorts from the United Arab Emirates, Taher and Mustafa Mohammad Kubbawala, were apprehended through Interpol connections, and according to officials, this has greatly disrupted their logistics network.
There was an earlier reward announcement by the NCB of Rs 1 lakh for any information leading to his whereabouts. Further Evidence of Dola’s active participation came out in 2024 after an operation carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch in Kurla that resulted in the arrest of 4 kg of MD.
This investigation revealed the existence of an extensive network of suppliers, ranging from Sangli and Surat to the UAE and Turkey, with Dola as the brains behind the scheme, manipulating things from outside.
"Capture of Dola is a major setback for the financial veins of D-Company. Interrogation will definitely give us a great deal of information about international trafficking and domestic distributors of drugs in India," a senior official said. NCB plans to ask for the custody of Dola to investigate his connection with narco-terror in detail.