ETV Bharat / state

Dawood Aide Salim Dola Sent To NCB Custody Till May 8 After Being Brought To Mumbai

Salim Dola while being taken to NCB custody in Mumbai ( ETV Bharat )

Dawood Aide Salim Dola Sent to NCB Custody Till May 8 After Being Brought to Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Dola’s lawyer Zahra Charania told reporters that, Dola was taken back to the NCB office and later produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The court granted custody till May 8.

Dola is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and has drug trafficking cartel in India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey. Dola was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after he was brought to Mumbai from Delhi.

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded alleged drug trafficker Salim Dola to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till May 8 in connection with a 2023 drug trafficking case.

He was extradited to India from Turkey where he was detained in a joint operation by Turkish intelligence agencies and local police. He is considered to be an important figure in D-company after gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

According to investigators, Dola is suspected to be the supplier behind a 20 kg mephedrone (MD) seizure as the arrested accused named him as the source.

He has been on the radar of the NCB and multiple state police units for his alleged role in global narcotics operations. Authorities say he has links to international drug cartels and has been involved in coordinating drug trafficking routes in India, the UAE, and Turkey.

Investigators have also linked him to fentanyl worth over Rs 1,000 crore and gutkha smuggling cases. In 2024, after a 4 kg MD seizure in Kurla, Mumbai Crime Branch exposed Dola’s involvement and a trafficking chain from Sangli to Surat via the UAE and Turkey.

Last year, his son Taher and nephew Mustafa Mohammad Kubbawala were deported from the UAE through Interpol coordination.