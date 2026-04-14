Davanagere South Bypoll Rift: Karnataka CM's Political Secretary Shown Doors
Nasir Ahmed was accused of working against the party candidate Samarth Shamanuru in the bypoll held on April 9
Published : April 14, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary and MLC Nasir Ahmed has been relieved from his post for allegedly 'working against the party candidate' in the April 9 Davanagere South byelection.
"Ahmed has been relieved from the post of the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on Tuesday.
Nasir, considered the CM's close confidante, was appointed as Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary in June 2023. Siddaramaiah reportedly showed Nasir the door following a directive from the Congress high command. However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the CM relieved Nasir after gathering information from his own sources and prioritising the party's interest.
Nasir was facing the ire of the high command after he overlooked its diktat to visit Davanagere South constituency and persuade rebel Muslim candidates, who entered the fray after the party rejected the demand for fielding a Muslim candidate, to withdraw from the contest. He had also kept himself away from the party's campaign.
"Nasir failed to fulfil the responsibility given to him," Shivakumar said, adding that discipline is of utmost importance in any political party.
Nasir is the second leader to face action in connection with the Davanagere South bypoll. Last week, Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar had to quit as the Chairperson of the party's minority wing. Jabbar, who is also from Davanagere, was a ticket aspirant.
Nasir and Jabbar have been accused of working against Congress candidate Samarth Shamanuru, protesting the party's decision to deny a ticket to the Muslim community, who form the major chunk of the electorate in the constituency.
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