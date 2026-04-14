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Davanagere South Bypoll Rift: Karnataka CM's Political Secretary Shown Doors

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary and MLC Nasir Ahmed has been relieved from his post for allegedly 'working against the party candidate' in the April 9 Davanagere South byelection.

"Ahmed has been relieved from the post of the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on Tuesday.

Nasir, considered the CM's close confidante, was appointed as Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary in June 2023. Siddaramaiah reportedly showed Nasir the door following a directive from the Congress high command. However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the CM relieved Nasir after gathering information from his own sources and prioritising the party's interest.

Nasir was facing the ire of the high command after he overlooked its diktat to visit Davanagere South constituency and persuade rebel Muslim candidates, who entered the fray after the party rejected the demand for fielding a Muslim candidate, to withdraw from the contest. He had also kept himself away from the party's campaign.