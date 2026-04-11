Davanagere South Bypoll Brings Infighting Among Muslim Congress Leaders To Fore
Legislators Saleem Ahmed and Rizwan Arshad accused that 'some insiders' tried to sabotage party candidate Samarth's prospects despite approving his candidature in a party meeting.
By Anil Gejji
Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: The just-concluded bye election to the Davanagere South assembly segment has brought the infighting within the Muslim leaders of Congress in the state to the fore.
A day after the bypoll was over, senior Congress leader and MLC Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad alleged that a big conspiracy was hatched by "their own men" to sabotage party candidate Samarth Shamanuru's prospects in the election. The duo even said these men tried to project Congress as having betrayed the Muslims by denying tickets to the community.
Though neither took any names, they were obviously pointing fingers at Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan as he stayed away from the campaign in Davanagere South. Zameer, who has emerged as a prominent Muslim leader and star campaigner for Congress not only in Karnataka but in other states too, visited the constituency just once and addressed a press conference seeking support of Muslims to Congress. That too, after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's reported insistence.
Ever since the elections were announced, the Muslim leaders had put up a firm demand for the ticket and suggested MLC Abdul Zabbar's name. But the Congress decided to field Samarth, as the constituency was represented by his grandfather, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, till his death last year.
Zameer's staying away from the campaign is being linked to the party's decision. However, Saleem and Rizwan disputed it, claiming Muslim leaders, including Zameer, had a consensus over the party's decision.
"Samarth's candidature was finalised in a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Surjewala. In the meeting, all prominent Muslim leaders were present and decided to work for the party's candidate. But unfortunately, some people tried to project a different face outside, portraying the party's decision as a betrayal of the Muslim community," they claimed.
Following the denial of a ticket, as many as 14 Muslim candidates entered the fray as rebels. The party could manage to convince only Sadiq Pailwan to retire from the contest, but not the remaining 13 others. This has made many Congressmen fear the division in Muslim votes among other community candidates and could result in a possible setback.
However, Saleem said the party is winning the Davanagere seat comfortably as all communities, including Muslims, supported Samarth. Zameer has not yet reacted to the allegations. However, his supporters see these allegations arising out of intolerance towards Zameer's growing clout in the Congress and also among Muslims. "The prominence Zameer is getting in the party and community has made his opponents within the Congress insecure,” said an MLA, a follower of Zameer.