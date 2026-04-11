ETV Bharat / state

Davanagere South Bypoll Brings Infighting Among Muslim Congress Leaders To Fore

Bengaluru: The just-concluded bye election to the Davanagere South assembly segment has brought the infighting within the Muslim leaders of Congress in the state to the fore.

A day after the bypoll was over, senior Congress leader and MLC Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad alleged that a big conspiracy was hatched by "their own men" to sabotage party candidate Samarth Shamanuru's prospects in the election. The duo even said these men tried to project Congress as having betrayed the Muslims by denying tickets to the community.

Though neither took any names, they were obviously pointing fingers at Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan as he stayed away from the campaign in Davanagere South. Zameer, who has emerged as a prominent Muslim leader and star campaigner for Congress not only in Karnataka but in other states too, visited the constituency just once and addressed a press conference seeking support of Muslims to Congress. That too, after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's reported insistence.

Ever since the elections were announced, the Muslim leaders had put up a firm demand for the ticket and suggested MLC Abdul Zabbar's name. But the Congress decided to field Samarth, as the constituency was represented by his grandfather, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, till his death last year.