ETV Bharat / state

Davanagere Farmers Seek Govt Intervention As Dragon Fruit Prices Nosedive

Davanagere: Once considered an exotic fruit that fetched premium prices, dragon fruit has become a victim of its own success in Karnataka.

With rapid expansion in cultivation across villages in Davanagere district, prices have plunged sharply, leaving farmers struggling to recover even the production costs. Growers are now urging the state government to fix a minimum support price (MSP) or average price to protect them from mounting losses.

Dragon fruit was introduced to Davanagere in 2018 and initially commanded prices of Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg, as it was supplied from outside the state. Over the years, the fruit, popularly known as the 'Pink Beauty', has become a major horticultural crop in the region.

However, increased cultivation has led to higher production, resulting in a sharp fall in prices and weakening market demand. K Manjanna, a farmer from Siddanur village, claims to be the first to cultivate dragon fruit in Davanagere.

Recalling that the crop was once highly profitable, he said, "I was the first farmer to introduce dragon fruit in Davanagere. Earlier, we used to get around Rs 150 per kg, and the crop earned us a net profit of nearly Rs four lakh per acre. But as more farmers took up cultivation, production increased, and prices collapsed."