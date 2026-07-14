Davanagere Farmers Seek Govt Intervention As Dragon Fruit Prices Nosedive
Once commanding prices of Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg, growers of the 'Pink Beauty' now struggle to find buyers despite a record production.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Davanagere: Once considered an exotic fruit that fetched premium prices, dragon fruit has become a victim of its own success in Karnataka.
With rapid expansion in cultivation across villages in Davanagere district, prices have plunged sharply, leaving farmers struggling to recover even the production costs. Growers are now urging the state government to fix a minimum support price (MSP) or average price to protect them from mounting losses.
Dragon fruit was introduced to Davanagere in 2018 and initially commanded prices of Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg, as it was supplied from outside the state. Over the years, the fruit, popularly known as the 'Pink Beauty', has become a major horticultural crop in the region.
However, increased cultivation has led to higher production, resulting in a sharp fall in prices and weakening market demand. K Manjanna, a farmer from Siddanur village, claims to be the first to cultivate dragon fruit in Davanagere.
Recalling that the crop was once highly profitable, he said, "I was the first farmer to introduce dragon fruit in Davanagere. Earlier, we used to get around Rs 150 per kg, and the crop earned us a net profit of nearly Rs four lakh per acre. But as more farmers took up cultivation, production increased, and prices collapsed."
Manjanna said farmers now receive only Rs 40 to Rs 70 per kg, compared to Rs 90 to Rs 100 during the early years of cultivation. He pointed out that establishing a dragon fruit orchard requires an initial investment of nearly Rs four lakh per acre, making the current prices unsustainable.
"The state government must protect farmers by fixing an average price for the crop. The horticulture department should intervene immediately," he appealed.
Fruit trader Mohammed Ali said dragon fruit was once sold at nearly Rs 100 per fruit, while imported produce was priced between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg. With cultivation expanding across Karnataka, prices have dropped drastically. "Today, small fruits sell for as little as Rs 20 per kg, while better-quality fruits fetch between Rs 50 and Rs 100. We are now selling three kilograms for Rs 100, which was unimaginable a few years ago," he said.
Another trader, Liyaqath, attributed the price crash to oversupply. "More and more farmers are growing dragon fruit in villages, which has increased its supply. We buy fruits at Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg and sell them depending on quality. Even though prices have fallen significantly, customers are still hesitant to buy. On an average day, I sell only 20 to 30 kg," he said.
With soaring production and falling demand, farmers fear further losses unless the government introduces price support or other market interventions to stabilise returns.
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