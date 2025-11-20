Davanagere College Innovates Device To Keep Tomatoes Fresh For 60 Days
The device will help tomato farmers to minimise post-harvest losses as they can store their produce till prices improve.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
Davanagere: Farmers growing tomatoes may soon have a solution to prevent their produce from being discarded when market prices crash.
A team of teachers and students from Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) in Karnataka's Davanagere district has developed a new smart preservation system that can keep tomatoes fresh for 45 to 60 days, offering farmers a practical way to store their crop until prices improve.
According to the team, tomatoes stored in a regular refrigerator remain fresh upto two weeks but new storage device ensures that the shelf life of this vegetable is extended upto nearly two months, helping farmers minimise post-harvest losses.
BIET principal H B Aravind and professor of biotechnology department, Shruti, explained that the invention was tested successfully at the campus. Tomatoes kept inside the system retain their firmness, quality and colour without spoilage even after 60 days. The research team said the project aims to directly benefit small and marginal farmers, who often suffer losses when market rates suddenly fall.
The preservation chamber uses a combination of light waves, sound waves and post-harvest technology. The system is equipped with UV-C light, red, blue and green LEDs, as well as controlled sound wave output. The device exposes tomatoes to a two-minute dosage of these inputs daily, while sound waves are applied for six hours each day. An ethylene sensor is also installed to monitor and suppress ethylene hormone levels that accelerate ripening. By reducing ethylene production, the tomatoes maintain their pink colouration and stay fresh longer.
The research team also installed a terracotta-based cooling system, cameras and peltier fans to support temperature control inside the chamber. The experiment was conducted over multiple batches of fruits and vegetables stored for up to 60 days, none of which spoiled.
The project was recently showcased at the Smart India Grand Challenge held in New Delhi, where it secured fourth place among 20 competing innovations from across the country. The Union government has appreciated the project and encouraged further development. Work is now underway at the college to refine the system and study capacity based on temperature and local conditions.
Speaking about the motivation behind the invention, BIET principal said tomato farmers in Karnataka, especially in regions like Kolar, often end up dumping their produce on the roadside when prices crash. He noted that the team wanted to create a solution that would provide farmers time to sell their harvest at better rates. The college has not yet commercialised the device but hopes that the technology will soon be made available for practical use in the agricultural sector.
Prof Shruti added that more than 15 students worked on the project over three months. She said the device combines scientific innovation with real-world agricultural requirements, and the positive response at the national level has encouraged the team to take the work further.
Also Read