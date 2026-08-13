ETV Bharat / state

Daughters Have Equal Rights As Sons In Ancestral Property, Rules Himachal High Court

Shimla: In a major ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has said that daughters have the same legal rights as sons in ancestral property, clarifying that a daughter's right does not depend on whether her father was alive when the Hindu Succession Act was amended in 2005.

The verdict was pronounced by High Court Judge Justice Rakesh Kainthla during hearing of a property dispute case from Una district of Himachal Pradesh involving the property of one Kartar Chand, who died without leaving a will.

After his death, his son Roshan Lal allegedly got the land mutation transferred in his name with the help of revenue department staff. Roshan Lal claimed that his father and brothers had already divided the property orally in 1985.

However, Una's District Judge had refused to treat the alleged oral partition as a valid partition deed. For this reason, the High Court also refused to again hear this claim under the principle of res judicata, which means that once a final decision has been made on a dispute, the same dispute cannot be brought before the court again.

During the appeal, Roshan Lal's lawyer argued that the Hindu Succession Amendment Act applied only to future cases and, therefore, daughters could not claim a share in ancestral property.