Daughters Can't Be Treated As Instruments For Marital Bargaining: Rajasthan HC On 'Aata Sata' Custom
The division bench observed that what is often portrayed as a tradition is, in reality, merely a transaction involving human lives.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Jodhpur: Making strong observations regarding the 'Aata Sata' custom, the Rajasthan High Court has stated that daughters cannot be treated as instruments for marital bargaining.
A division bench comprising Justices Arun Monga and Sunil Beniwal made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by a woman from Bikaner district, challenging a verdict delivered by a Family Court in connection with her divorce petition, on April 21.
The Family Court had dismissed the divorce petition, holding that the wife had voluntarily left her matrimonial home following a family dispute.
The woman, however, had alleged that she was subjected to continuous harassment for dowry after the marriage, an allegation that had led to the registration of an FIR. Advocate DK Gaur informed the court that the division bench, while setting aside the Family Court's order, has issued directions for the issuance of a fresh decree of divorce.
During the hearing, the husband's counsel submitted that his marital life was proceeding smoothly. His marriage had been solemnised in accordance with the 'Aata Sata' custom, a practice under which his sister was simultaneously married to his wife's brother.
However, when the time came for the "Muklawa" ceremony (the formal departure of the bride to her matrimonial home), his sister refused to comply. Subsequently, the wife and her in-laws exerted pressure regarding this matter, triggering a dispute within the family. Amidst this conflict, his wife voluntarily left him and proceeded to file a criminal case against him.
A Daughter is Not a Commodity for Bargaining
In its order, the division bench asserted that a daughter cannot serve as a guarantee for the marriage of another son. The bench set aside the Bikaner Family Court's order dated September 24, 2025, and granted a decree of divorce on the grounds of cruelty.
The division bench observed that what is often portrayed as a tradition is, in reality, merely a transaction involving human lives.
A young girl cannot be the price of a reciprocal bargain, nor is a daughter a guarantee for the marriage of another son. Consent given upon attaining adulthood — following years of pressure and social conditioning — cannot be deemed free consent, the court observed.
It also stated that such practices constitute a violation of children's rights and must be rejected.