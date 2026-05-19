ETV Bharat / state

Daughters Can't Be Treated As Instruments For Marital Bargaining: Rajasthan HC On 'Aata Sata' Custom

Jodhpur: Making strong observations regarding the 'Aata Sata' custom, the Rajasthan High Court has stated that daughters cannot be treated as instruments for marital bargaining.

A division bench comprising Justices Arun Monga and Sunil Beniwal made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by a woman from Bikaner district, challenging a verdict delivered by a Family Court in connection with her divorce petition, on April 21.

The Family Court had dismissed the divorce petition, holding that the wife had voluntarily left her matrimonial home following a family dispute.

The woman, however, had alleged that she was subjected to continuous harassment for dowry after the marriage, an allegation that had led to the registration of an FIR. Advocate DK Gaur informed the court that the division bench, while setting aside the Family Court's order, has issued directions for the issuance of a fresh decree of divorce.

During the hearing, the husband's counsel submitted that his marital life was proceeding smoothly. His marriage had been solemnised in accordance with the 'Aata Sata' custom, a practice under which his sister was simultaneously married to his wife's brother.

However, when the time came for the "Muklawa" ceremony (the formal departure of the bride to her matrimonial home), his sister refused to comply. Subsequently, the wife and her in-laws exerted pressure regarding this matter, triggering a dispute within the family. Amidst this conflict, his wife voluntarily left him and proceeded to file a criminal case against him.