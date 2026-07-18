Daughter Saves Father From Leopard Attack, Traps Big Cat Inside House In Uttarakhand's Champawat
The incident took place late Friday night in Simalta village, around 12 km from the Champawat district headquarters.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Champawat: A 64-year-old man was seriously injured after a leopard entered his house and attacked him while he was watching television in Uttarakhand's Champawat district. His daughter, who was visiting her parental home rescued her father and locked the house until forest department officials arrived.
The incident took place late Friday night in Simalta village, around 12 km from the Champawat district headquarters. According to officials, Suresh Chandra Pandey (64) was watching television after dinner when a leopard, which had reportedly been lying in wait, entered the house and attacked him.
When Suresh screamed, his daughter Kiran Pandey, who had come from her in-laws' home for a short visit, rushed to his rescue. She managed to pull her father away from the leopard and confined the animal inside the house.
The injured man was rushed to the Champawat District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Forest Department, led by Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Sunil Kumar, reached the village and launched a rescue operation. Following an operation that continued late into the night, the team captured the leopard in a cage. The animal will be shifted to a rescue centre, officials said. Sunil Kumar said the Forest Department is extending all possible assistance to the injured man.
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