ETV Bharat / state

Daughter Saves Father From Leopard Attack, Traps Big Cat Inside House In Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat: A 64-year-old man was seriously injured after a leopard entered his house and attacked him while he was watching television in Uttarakhand's Champawat district. His daughter, who was visiting her parental home rescued her father and locked the house until forest department officials arrived.

The incident took place late Friday night in Simalta village, around 12 km from the Champawat district headquarters. According to officials, Suresh Chandra Pandey (64) was watching television after dinner when a leopard, which had reportedly been lying in wait, entered the house and attacked him.

When Suresh screamed, his daughter Kiran Pandey, who had come from her in-laws' home for a short visit, rushed to his rescue. She managed to pull her father away from the leopard and confined the animal inside the house.