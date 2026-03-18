ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Daughter Parcels Father In Sack For Prank Video, Apologises After Police Warning

Bengaluru: In a bizarre attempt to shoot a prank video, a group of five people, including a young woman, brought her father stuffed inside a sack to a courier office in the Vyalikaval area of the city on Tuesday evening. The incident briefly alarmed staff and has since drawn a warning from the police.

According to officials, the group arrived at the courier shop claiming they wanted to send a parcel. However, staff grew suspicious when they noticed the sack moving. On checking, they were shocked to find a man inside. The employees immediately alerted the Vyalikaval police, but the group had fled by the time officers arrived.

Police later traced all five individuals involved, including the woman who had orchestrated the act. During questioning, they stated that the stunt was carried out purely to create a prank video intended to spread a message about the difficulty of securing bus tickets, and the steep fare hikes during the Ramzan and Ugadi festive season.