Bengaluru: Daughter Parcels Father In Sack For Prank Video, Apologises After Police Warning
The group of 5 led by the daughter said they wanted to highlight bus fare hikes during festive seasons, making travel cheaper via courier.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a bizarre attempt to shoot a prank video, a group of five people, including a young woman, brought her father stuffed inside a sack to a courier office in the Vyalikaval area of the city on Tuesday evening. The incident briefly alarmed staff and has since drawn a warning from the police.
According to officials, the group arrived at the courier shop claiming they wanted to send a parcel. However, staff grew suspicious when they noticed the sack moving. On checking, they were shocked to find a man inside. The employees immediately alerted the Vyalikaval police, but the group had fled by the time officers arrived.
Police later traced all five individuals involved, including the woman who had orchestrated the act. During questioning, they stated that the stunt was carried out purely to create a prank video intended to spread a message about the difficulty of securing bus tickets, and the steep fare hikes during the Ramzan and Ugadi festive season.
In a video statement released later, the group apologised for their actions. The woman said that she and four others had put her father inside the sack and taken him to the courier office to highlight the issue of increased bus fares and non-availability of seats during the festive period. The intended prank was that it would be cheaper for her father to travel via courier, than by bus. She admitted that they did not initially realise the seriousness of their actions, and acknowledged that it was wrong.
“We now understand that what we did was inappropriate. We sincerely apologise and request others not to attempt such acts,” she said, also urging people not to circulate the video.
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