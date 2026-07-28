ETV Bharat / state

Daughter Makes Emotional Appeal Seeking Repatriation Of Uttarakhand Man From Saudi Arabia

Ever since then, they have been trying hard to secure his safe return. Deepika has written a number of letters to the government and has also gone personally to the district headquarters to see the District Magistrate and has asked various public officials for her father to be allowed to return. Yet, even after nine years, the family have received no assistance.

His family states that Nautiyal went to Saudi Arabia in order to work around nine years ago, but was unable to get back to India because of situations that developed there.

Deepika Nautiyal, his daughter and someone who still hopes that her father will return, has on several occasions been asking the government, the administration and public officials to help his return. Since years of campaigning have produced no definite results, she has once again made an emotional appeal through social media to get her father back home.

Uttarkashi: A family from Gorsada village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district has made a fresh appeal for the safe return of Indramani Nautiyal who went to Saudi Arabia about nine years ago and has remained there for nearly nine years.

"My father, Indramani Nautiyal, went to Saudi Arabia in 2018. In 2019 an incident took place concerning him as a result of which he received a sentence of one year. However, he was not to blame. He has all the required documents, but the company which employed him had not insured the vehicle and this was the reason why he was given the one-year sentence. Even though he has now completed that sentence, his employer is still making him work as a bonded labourer and will not send him back to his home country," said Deepika.

Deepika said that she had addressed a letter to the District Magistrate on March 11 concerning the return of her father home. "I am now asking the District Magistrate what action has been taken about that letter. Ever since nine years ago our whole family has been waiting for my father to return home; my request to the government is that he should come back to his home as quickly as possible."

Nitin Nautiyal, who is the District President for Uttarkashi under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyan Yojana', has likewise been bringing up this issue repeatedly. He said that he has asked the leaders of different political parties and various public representatives through social media to get involved. He made it clear that this is not just a matter of one person going back home, but rather a question concerning a daughter's right and her hope to be reunited with her father.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said the administration has discussed the matter with the family and will pursue it further. "Since the matter involves another country, official communication must take place through the Government of India in accordance with the applicable procedures. We will send another letter and request the Ministry of External Affairs to personally follow up with the case so that all possible assistance can be extended to the family," Arya said.