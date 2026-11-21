Daughter Kills Mother Over Gold Jewellery, Stages Robbery In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet
The investigation took a turn after police examined the family's financial disputes and questioned the deceased woman's daughter.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Ranipet: A murder investigation near Walajapet in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district has revealed that a woman was killed by her own daughter, allegedly over gold jewellery. The accused later staged the crime to make it appear as a robbery, police said.
Geetha (54), a resident of Thenkadapanthangal in Ranipet district, worked at a private factory in the area. Her husband, Ravi (61), works as a driver in another town. The couple has two daughters and Geetha was living with her elder daughter, Saranya.
Saranya worked as a teacher at a private school and had been staying with her mother following her divorce.
On November 19, Geetha was found strangled to death at her residence. Walajapet police reached the spot after receiving information, recovered the body and sent it to Vellore Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
During the initial investigation, police found that 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery Geetha was wearing and Rs 10,000 kept in the house were missing. Suspecting that an unidentified person had entered the house while Geetha was alone, killed her and escaped with the valuables, police began investigating the case as a robbery-murder.
Forensic experts were called to collect evidence, while a sniffer dog was deployed to search the surrounding areas. However, the dog found no leads.
Ranipet Superintendent of Police Sibin ordered the formation of three special teams to investigate the murder.
During the preliminary investigation, police learnt that Saranya allegedly spent extravagantly beyond her income. She reportedly took gold jewellery from her mother and pawned or sold it to meet her expenses. This reportedly led to frequent arguments between the two.
Based on these findings, police questioned Saranya intensively, during which she allegedly confessed to killing her mother.
According to the police investigation, Saranya had asked her mother for 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery to pawn on the day of the murder. When Geetha refused, they argued.
Angered by her mother's refusal, Saranya allegedly took a rope from the house and strangled Geetha to death.
She then removed the 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her mother's body and took the cash kept in the bureau to make the murder appear to be a robbery.
Police arrested Saranya and are continuing their investigation to establish whether anyone else was involved in the crime.
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