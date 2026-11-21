ETV Bharat / state

Daughter Kills Mother Over Gold Jewellery, Stages Robbery In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

Ranipet: A murder investigation near Walajapet in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district has revealed that a woman was killed by her own daughter, allegedly over gold jewellery. The accused later staged the crime to make it appear as a robbery, police said.

Geetha (54), a resident of Thenkadapanthangal in Ranipet district, worked at a private factory in the area. Her husband, Ravi (61), works as a driver in another town. The couple has two daughters and Geetha was living with her elder daughter, Saranya.

Saranya worked as a teacher at a private school and had been staying with her mother following her divorce.

On November 19, Geetha was found strangled to death at her residence. Walajapet police reached the spot after receiving information, recovered the body and sent it to Vellore Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

During the initial investigation, police found that 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery Geetha was wearing and Rs 10,000 kept in the house were missing. Suspecting that an unidentified person had entered the house while Geetha was alone, killed her and escaped with the valuables, police began investigating the case as a robbery-murder.

Forensic experts were called to collect evidence, while a sniffer dog was deployed to search the surrounding areas. However, the dog found no leads.

Ranipet Superintendent of Police Sibin ordered the formation of three special teams to investigate the murder.