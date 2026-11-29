Woman Kills 'Alcoholic' Father Over Domestic Dispute In Gujarat's Rajkot
The family attempted to dub the incident as an accident, but police investigation revealed it to be a murder.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Rajkot: A 20-year-old woman allegedly killed her father by hitting him on the head with a brick on Saturday evening in Bhojpara village of Gondal taluka of Rajkot district.
The deceased man, Laxmanbhai, was killed by his daughter, Bhumikaben. Yesterday evening, after a heated argument between the duo, the man received a fatal blow with a brick that led to his death.
After sustaining severe injuries, the man collapsed in the courtyard and subsequently breathed his last. The family had said that the man, who was an alcoholic, died due to a fall. However, the police investigation exposed the crime.
Police have said that the domestic dispute was the cause of the killing, as Laxmanbhai had turned to drinking after being out of work for some time.
The responsibility of supporting the family had fallen on his wife, Hansaben Laxmanbhai Bagda (44), a resident of the Dhar area in Bhojpara village, and her three daughters.
Laxmanbhai, who earlier drove a rickshaw, had been unemployed, and the man would frequently quarrel with his wife and assault her and his daughters.
On November 28 morning, Hansaben had left for routine work and in the evening between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm an argument broke out between the father-daughter duo, which escalated into a physical fight leading to the death.
The panicked family members transported the body to Gondal Civil Hospital in an ambulance, where they informed doctors that the man died due to a fall.
However, the police and doctors became suspicious in view of the head injury. Later, during police questioning, the mother-daughter duo broke down and confessed to the crime.
The Gondal Taluka police have registered a case of murder against the daughter, Bhumikaben, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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