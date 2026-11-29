ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills 'Alcoholic' Father Over Domestic Dispute In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: A 20-year-old woman allegedly killed her father by hitting him on the head with a brick on Saturday evening in Bhojpara village of Gondal taluka of Rajkot district.

The deceased man, Laxmanbhai, was killed by his daughter, Bhumikaben. Yesterday evening, after a heated argument between the duo, the man received a fatal blow with a brick that led to his death.

After sustaining severe injuries, the man collapsed in the courtyard and subsequently breathed his last. The family had said that the man, who was an alcoholic, died due to a fall. However, the police investigation exposed the crime.

Police have said that the domestic dispute was the cause of the killing, as Laxmanbhai had turned to drinking after being out of work for some time.

The responsibility of supporting the family had fallen on his wife, Hansaben Laxmanbhai Bagda (44), a resident of the Dhar area in Bhojpara village, and her three daughters.

Laxmanbhai, who earlier drove a rickshaw, had been unemployed, and the man would frequently quarrel with his wife and assault her and his daughters.