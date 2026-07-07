ETV Bharat / state

Daughter Hired Contract Killers To Stage Jaipur Woman's Road Accident; Seven Held

Jaipur: In a shocking case in Jaipur, a daughter allegedly conspired with her relatives to kill her mother for a compassionate appointment job and property.

The daughter allegedly hired contract killers to eliminate her mother to secure a job and gain control of family property. Police said that the young woman conspired with her paternal uncle and cousin to have her mother killed. The woman was hit with a car to make the death appear an accident.

The police have arrested the daughter and her paternal uncle, among seven people, in connection with the case. Jaipur (East) DCP Ranjita Sharma stated that the victim's daughter, Ayushi, and relative, Mohan Swaroop, have been arrested for conspiring to murder Neeraj Sharma. "Additionally, five accused individuals who carried out the crime have been arrested, while Ayushi's cousin, Balram, remains absconding."

Officials said that victim Neeraj, a court clerk, died after being hit by a car in the Pratap Nagar police station area on July 4. The woman is survived by Ayushi, 24, and a 17-year-old differently-abled son, Aryan. She resided in Kalyan Nagar-3, Sanganer, and had visited Pratap Nagar for her son's medical treatment. Following the incident, the woman's brother lodged a case at the Pratap Nagar police station, claiming that the death was a murder caused by a car collision. He told police that Ayushi had informed him of Neeraj's death and then disconnected the call, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Police said Neeraj's late husband had worked as a court clerk. After his death nearly a year ago, his daughter wanted to secure the job. She discussed this with her mother, but instead of the daughter, the mother herself got employed. Police further said the family owned two plots of land in Bamanpura, Bharatpur, which were transferred to Neeraj's name after her husband's death.