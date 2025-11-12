Dating App Fraud: DSP's Son Arrested For 'Robbing Woman Of Gold And Cash' In TN, Later Released On Bail
A DSP's son was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman of gold jewellery and cash after meeting her through a dating app.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 7:52 AM IST
Coimbatore: Police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charges of robbing a young woman of three sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 90,000 cash after meeting her through a dating app.
The accused, identified as Tarun (28) from Coimbatore's Ramanathapuram, happens to be the son of Thangapandian, a DSP serving in Dindigul district.
Sources said the complainant, a 25-year-old woman from Pollachi, working in a private company and staying at a women's hostel here, recently met Tarun on a dating app.
After chatting online for some time, they decided to meet in person on November 2. Accordingly, Tarun picked her up in his car from Papanayakkanpalayam at 6 PM and they went for a drive around the city. Later, near KK Savadi Private College, another man joined them in the car, she mentioned in her complaint.
While the three of them were talking, moments later, Tarun and his friend allegedly threatened the woman, snatched her gold jewellery worth three sovereigns, and transferred Rs 90,000 from her bank account to their own through UPI. They then dropped her on the Coimbatore-Trichy Road and left.
She further alleged Tarun later booked a room in a star hotel for her and sent her the booking details. She went to the star hotel, but out of fear, called her parents and informed them everything that had happened. Later, a complaint was lodged at Coimbatore Race Course Police Station, based on which police arrested Tarun and produced him in court. He was, however, released on bail.
On the growing trend of dating through online apps, a retired police officer said such platforms are being increasingly misused to commit crimes. "A large number of college students are using dating apps. Through these apps, they make new friends, but it also gives scope for various crimes. Since such cases come under the cybercrime wing, it is difficult for the police to monitor them completely. Therefore, parents should keep a track and discuss with their children to avoid falling into the trap."
