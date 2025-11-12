ETV Bharat / state

Dating App Fraud: DSP's Son Arrested For 'Robbing Woman Of Gold And Cash' In TN, Later Released On Bail

Coimbatore: Police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charges of robbing a young woman of three sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 90,000 cash after meeting her through a dating app.

The accused, identified as Tarun (28) from Coimbatore's Ramanathapuram, happens to be the son of Thangapandian, a DSP serving in Dindigul district.

Sources said the complainant, a 25-year-old woman from Pollachi, working in a private company and staying at a women's hostel here, recently met Tarun on a dating app.

After chatting online for some time, they decided to meet in person on November 2. Accordingly, Tarun picked her up in his car from Papanayakkanpalayam at 6 PM and they went for a drive around the city. Later, near KK Savadi Private College, another man joined them in the car, she mentioned in her complaint.