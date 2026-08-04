Dashrath Manjhi Redux: Agitated Over Insult To Wife, Sagar Man Digs Well On His Land In Seven Years
Ironically, the administration that failed to provide any help to Ajab Singh now uses it to quench the village's thirst in summer.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Sagar: Wounds from words are far deeper than those from arms. Unable to bear the insults hurled at his wife for drawing water from a well, a tribal in the Bundelkhand area of Madhya Pradesh went on to dig a well to quench the thirst of his family and others. His story is reminiscent of the famous tale of Dashrath Manjhi in Bihar who had made a road through a hill.
Ajab Singh, who is now 71 years old, worked tirelessly for seven years to dig the well in Imalia village in Narayavali assembly constituency of Sagar district. He had received a lease on two acres of government land in his youth. At that time, the village faced a severe water shortage, and people used to fetch water from private wells owned by others. One day, when his wife, Sadarani, went to a well to fetch water, she was insulted.
Hurt by this, Ajab Singh decided to dig a well on his own land and approached the Sarpanch, Zilla Panchayat and District Collector for assistance under the government schemes. But numerous visits to the government offices did not yield any help. Agitated over his wife's humiliation and the administration's indifference, he decided to dig the well himself.
His seven years of tireless work resulted in a well that remains full of water even in the summer. Ironically, the administration that failed to provide any help to him now uses it to quench the village's thirst in summer.
Ajab Singh now fears that the administration might take away his well. He recalls that digging the well led to his entire savings being drained.
Remembering the hard days of water scarcity, Sadarani said that their two daughters were very young at that time and they were compelled to fill water from small drains in the village, filter it and drink it.
"One day, when I went to fill water from a private well in the village, the owner of the well abused me a lot. I came home after swallowing the insult and told everything to my husband. That very day, my husband decided to dig a well,” she said.
Fearing that the administration might take over his well, Ajab Singh has refused to allow the Panchayat to install a motor for his well. “Whosoever wants to draw water should go down into the well and draw water,” he said. Sadarani is also worried about their well.
"I dug the well by working hard day and night. If it was a moonlit night, I would work on digging the well. Initially, there were a lot of difficulties because during the rains, the well would get filled with debris due to falling soil, but I did not give up. Today, my well is filled with water around the year. We do not have any problem, and the villagers also use the water," said Ajab Singh.
The villagers acknowledge his contribution to society. Village Sarpanch Hemraj Ahirwar said, "In summer, there is a water crisis in the village. During this time, only Ajab Singh's well has water, which is used to provide water to the villagers. No one wants Ajab's well to be declared government property. We only want that whenever there is a water crisis in the village during summer, the village should continue to get water from his well."
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