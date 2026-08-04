ETV Bharat / state

Dashrath Manjhi Redux: Agitated Over Insult To Wife, Sagar Man Digs Well On His Land In Seven Years

The well which was dug up by Ajab Singh ( Etv Bharat )

Sagar: Wounds from words are far deeper than those from arms. Unable to bear the insults hurled at his wife for drawing water from a well, a tribal in the Bundelkhand area of Madhya Pradesh went on to dig a well to quench the thirst of his family and others. His story is reminiscent of the famous tale of Dashrath Manjhi in Bihar who had made a road through a hill. Ajab Singh, who is now 71 years old, worked tirelessly for seven years to dig the well in Imalia village in Narayavali assembly constituency of Sagar district. He had received a lease on two acres of government land in his youth. At that time, the village faced a severe water shortage, and people used to fetch water from private wells owned by others. One day, when his wife, Sadarani, went to a well to fetch water, she was insulted. Ajab Singh with his wife at their house in Sagar (as) Hurt by this, Ajab Singh decided to dig a well on his own land and approached the Sarpanch, Zilla Panchayat and District Collector for assistance under the government schemes. But numerous visits to the government offices did not yield any help. Agitated over his wife's humiliation and the administration's indifference, he decided to dig the well himself. His seven years of tireless work resulted in a well that remains full of water even in the summer. Ironically, the administration that failed to provide any help to him now uses it to quench the village's thirst in summer.