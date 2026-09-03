Dashboard to Track Ministers, IIM Kozhikode Workshop to Chart Keralam's 2050 Roadmap As Satheesan Government Marks 100 Days
The entire Cabinet, led by the Chief Minister, will participate in a two-day leadership workshop organised by the IIM-Kozhikode, the premier business school in India.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Kozhikode: As the V D Satheesan-led government completes its first 100 days in office, the Keralam government is preparing to introduce a new performance-monitoring system for ministers and senior departments, alongside a high-level strategic workshop aimed at charting the state's long-term development roadmap.
A state-of-the-art digital dashboard, functioning under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), has been established to monitor the performance of ministers and their respective departments.
The initiative is part of a broader attempt by the government to accelerate decision-making, improve departmental efficiency and ensure the timely implementation of projects.
Beginning this month (September 2026), individual progress reports are expected to be prepared for ministers to assess departmental performance and the status of key projects.
The digital dashboard will enable the Chief Minister's Office to monitor several aspects of governance, including the time taken by ministers to clear files and the progress of important policy decisions and government programmes.
The system is also expected to assess whether decisions taken at the government level are translating into tangible benefits for people at the grassroots.
Based on the information generated through the dashboard and periodic progress reports, the performance of ministers and departments will be reviewed at regular intervals.
Chief Minister Satheesan has reportedly emphasised the need for ministers to ensure measurable results and improve the pace of governance as the government moves beyond its initial months in office.
Cabinet Heads To IIM Kozhikode For Strategic Workshop
Adding momentum to the government's administrative reforms, the entire Cabinet, led by the Chief Minister, will participate in a two-day leadership workshop organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, the premier business school and top management institution in the country.
The programme, titled 'Reimagining Keralam', is scheduled to begin on Friday (September 4) and will focus on the state's long-term development challenges and future opportunities.
The workshop will bring together Kerala's political leadership, IIM Kozhikode faculty members and experts from India and abroad to deliberate on major transformations likely to shape the state's future.
Rather than following a conventional classroom format, the programme is designed around interactive discussions and exchanges between policymakers and subject experts.
AI, Climate Change And Ageing Population On Agenda
The workshop will cover a wide range of issues confronting Keralam, including leadership in the era of artificial intelligence, climate resilience and community-based disaster management.
Public health, Keralam's ageing population, the emerging silver economy, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development and higher education will also feature prominently in the discussions.
The sessions are expected to examine Kerala's economic foundations, migration patterns, the future of expatriate remittances and possibilities for positioning the state as a stronger global brand.
Faculty members from IIM Kozhikode and experts from institutions including Keio University in Japan and King's College London are expected to lead various sessions. A special segment on health and wellness will feature Dr Aravind Srinivasan, Chief Medical Officer and Project Director of the Aravind Eye Care System, and Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health.
'Need To Step Back And Look At The Future'
IIM Kozhikode Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee said the programme is intended to provide the state's political leadership with an opportunity to step away from the pressures of day-to-day administration and collectively examine the major transformations that could shape Keralam's future.
According to him, Keralam faces several interconnected challenges, including an ageing population, rapid advances in artificial intelligence, climate change, migration, potential changes in expatriate remittances and increasing financial pressures.
The programme seeks to encourage policymakers to adopt an evidence-based approach and focus on converting policy decisions into sustainable, long-term outcomes.
The workshop is also expected to strengthen collaboration between the government and academic institutions in developing a strategic vision for Keralam's future.
New Work Protocols Likely For Ministers
Following the workshop, the government is also expected to introduce stricter work protocols for ministers.
Cabinet members may be required to remain physically present at their Secretariat offices for at least three days a week, with priority given to clearing pending files and addressing public grievances.
Important files relating to legislation and major policy decisions are expected to be processed without avoidable delays.
Ministers may also be required to hold weekly review meetings with departmental secretaries and directors to identify bottlenecks and speed up the implementation of government projects.
The proposed measures signal an effort to bring greater accountability and measurable performance into the functioning of the Cabinet.
Beyond The Honeymoon Period
The Congress-led United Democratic Front government returned to power after a decade-long gap, and its first 100 days have largely been viewed as an initial period during which the new administration is still establishing its priorities and systems.
However, criticism and complaints have already begun emerging from different sections over various aspects of governance.
While many observers continue to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, the government will face increasing scrutiny as it moves beyond the initial phase of its tenure.
Any major administrative failures, delays in project implementation or visible differences between the Chief Minister and Cabinet colleagues could intensify political criticism and public dissatisfaction.
The digital monitoring system and the IIM Kozhikode workshop, therefore, represent more than symbolic exercises for the Satheesan government.
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