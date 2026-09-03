ETV Bharat / state

Dashboard to Track Ministers, IIM Kozhikode Workshop to Chart Keralam's 2050 Roadmap As Satheesan Government Marks 100 Days

Kozhikode: As the V D Satheesan-led government completes its first 100 days in office, the Keralam government is preparing to introduce a new performance-monitoring system for ministers and senior departments, alongside a high-level strategic workshop aimed at charting the state's long-term development roadmap.

A state-of-the-art digital dashboard, functioning under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), has been established to monitor the performance of ministers and their respective departments.

The initiative is part of a broader attempt by the government to accelerate decision-making, improve departmental efficiency and ensure the timely implementation of projects.

Beginning this month (September 2026), individual progress reports are expected to be prepared for ministers to assess departmental performance and the status of key projects.

The digital dashboard will enable the Chief Minister's Office to monitor several aspects of governance, including the time taken by ministers to clear files and the progress of important policy decisions and government programmes.

The system is also expected to assess whether decisions taken at the government level are translating into tangible benefits for people at the grassroots.

Based on the information generated through the dashboard and periodic progress reports, the performance of ministers and departments will be reviewed at regular intervals.

Chief Minister Satheesan has reportedly emphasised the need for ministers to ensure measurable results and improve the pace of governance as the government moves beyond its initial months in office.

Cabinet Heads To IIM Kozhikode For Strategic Workshop

Adding momentum to the government's administrative reforms, the entire Cabinet, led by the Chief Minister, will participate in a two-day leadership workshop organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, the premier business school and top management institution in the country.

The programme, titled 'Reimagining Keralam', is scheduled to begin on Friday (September 4) and will focus on the state's long-term development challenges and future opportunities.

Two-day leadership workshop organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, the premier business school and top management instituion in the country. (Special arrangement)

The workshop will bring together Kerala's political leadership, IIM Kozhikode faculty members and experts from India and abroad to deliberate on major transformations likely to shape the state's future.

Rather than following a conventional classroom format, the programme is designed around interactive discussions and exchanges between policymakers and subject experts.

AI, Climate Change And Ageing Population On Agenda

The workshop will cover a wide range of issues confronting Keralam, including leadership in the era of artificial intelligence, climate resilience and community-based disaster management.

Public health, Keralam's ageing population, the emerging silver economy, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development and higher education will also feature prominently in the discussions.

The sessions are expected to examine Kerala's economic foundations, migration patterns, the future of expatriate remittances and possibilities for positioning the state as a stronger global brand.

Faculty members from IIM Kozhikode and experts from institutions including Keio University in Japan and King's College London are expected to lead various sessions. A special segment on health and wellness will feature Dr Aravind Srinivasan, Chief Medical Officer and Project Director of the Aravind Eye Care System, and Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health.