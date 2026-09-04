ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Toy Train To Introduce Two Special Festival Joyrides From October 1

The two new festival special joyrides have been named 'Muktadhara' and 'Red Panda' to signify the famous 'Paglajhora' waterfall in Kurseong mentioned in Rabindranath Tagore's play 'Muktadhara' and Red Panda that is found only at Darjeeling's Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park and Topkedara.

Currently, nine joyrides are operational in the Hills and starting from October 1, four joyrides, including two festival specials, will be introduced, bringing the total count to 13 during October to January. The festival special joyride services will remain operational from October 1 to January 3, 2027.

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has launched a unique initiative to make the experience of visiting the hills even more nostalgic and appealing for tourists during the upcoming Durga Puja season. It plans to add two new joyrides in anticipation of the heavy tourist influx and overwhelming demand during the festival holidays. This apart, another two joyrides will be added that will remain operational throughout the year.

The primary objective of this initiative is to blend the natural beauty of the hills, the literary legacy of Rabindranath Tagore and the UNESCO-recognised World Heritage status of the railway, a DHR official said.

Tagore shares a long-standing bond with the hills of North Bengal. From Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Mungpoo to Gauripur House in Kalimpong, the poet's memories are woven into every corner of the region. Drawing from these memories, the DHR has chosen Tagore's famous play, 'Muktadhara', as the theme for this new service.

According to the authorities, the waterfall mentioned in the play 'Muktadhara' is actually the famous 'Paglajhora' waterfall in Kurseong. To preserve this historical and cultural connection and to showcase Paglajhora to tourists in a new light, this special service has been named 'Muktadhara Joyride'. Following a trial run in late September, coinciding with the Mahanadi Station Festival, the additional services will commence from October 1.

DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said that Durga Puja is a peak tourism season for the hills, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad to enjoy the beauty of Darjeeling. After reading and researching Tagore's 'Muktadhara', it has been concluded that the waterfall mentioned in the work is actually the Paglajhora waterfall in Kurseong, he said.

The objective is to primarily showcase the natural beauty to tourists and to keep the bond between Tagore and the hills alive, which will further boost tourist interest in the toy trains and attract a large number of visitors to the hills during the Puja season. A blend of steam engine nostalgia and modern diesel-powered trains have been arranged so that people of all ages can experience this heritage journey.

Alongside regular services, this new schedule of additional joyrides and chartered toy trains will add a new dimension to tourism in the hills during the Puja season.