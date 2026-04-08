ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Toy Train Smashes 142-Year Record With Best-Ever Revenue And Footfall

According to DHR sources, before COVID-19, the railway authorities used to provide subsidies to provide services to tourists. But since then, it was informed by the railway authorities that the Darjeeling toy train will have to stand on its own feet after getting the heritage title. This challenge was accepted by Chowdhury, a member of the Railway Board. He took initiatives to revive DHR's new services, ancient historical steam engines and rooms, and the results began to reflect.

DHR broke all-time records in terms of footfall and revenue. The company has seen huge income, erasing the record of the last 142 years. A significant increase in passenger numbers and annual revenue has been announced for the financial year 2025-26. DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury thanked the tourists for this. He said that the acceptance of the heritage toy train is on an upswing.

Darjeeling: A ride on the Darjeeling Toy train has always been the centre of attraction for tourists bound for the hills. While its popularity increases with each passing day, a new feather has been added to the crown of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

According to DHR sources, the total number of passengers in DHR in the financial year 2024-25 was 1,83,000. The income from that was Rs. 22. 12 crores. Compared to this, the number of passengers has increased to 2,15,000 in the financial year 2025-26. The income has increased to Rs. 25.38 crores.

That is, compared to last year, the number of passengers has increased by about 17.72 per cent and income by about 14.71 per cent. The DHR has identified the multi-pronged initiative to modernise the service while keeping the historical importance of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway as the main reason for this success.

In this regard, Chowdhury said, "Toy trains are now running various services. All of them have tourists. So our number of passengers has increased. Along with it, the income has also increased. We have many other plans in the future. Work is going on to improve its services."

Darjeeling Toy Train (ETV Bharat)

According to Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Authority sources, initiatives have already been taken to introduce four new joyride services to attract more tourists to the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway before the summer holidays. During the summer holidays, the four services will run from Darjeeling to Ghum, the railway station at the highest point of the hills.

Apart from this, the heritage toy train service will run from New Jalpaiguri railway station to Tindharia by a private company. Initiatives have been taken to officially start that service this year. During the summer holidays, British-era steam engines can also be seen running through the winding hills.