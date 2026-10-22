ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Sees Record Tourist Influx During Durga Puja Season, DHR Earnings Exceed Rs 1.41 Crore

Darjeeling: The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has achieved a massive financial milestone during the Durga Puja festive season following a huge tourist influx into the Hills. Between October 1 and October 21, a total of 12,000 passengers travelled on the iconic 'toy train,' generating a record revenue of Rs 1,41,23,100 for the Indian Railways.

Compared to the previous Durga Puja season, there has been around 20 to 25 percent rise in both passenger count and revenue earnings this time, an official said.

During the Puja holidays, thousands of tourists from across the country and abroad flock to the hill station of Darjeeling and its surrounding picturesque valleys. The combination of the region's natural beauty, often shrouded in mist and clouds, and the evocative whistles of the steam and diesel-powered toy trains continues to sustain Darjeeling’s global appeal.

To meet the surging demand from tourists, the DHR introduced several special tourism services and 'joyrides' this season. Among the new additions, the 'Muktodhara' joyride and heritage-themed excursions proved highly popular among visitors. This overwhelming response from travellers, eager to experience the scenic splendour of the Kalimpong and Darjeeling hills while soaking in their rich heritage, has opened new horizons for the local hill economy.