ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Municipality Plans Strict Action Against Civic Negligence

Violations like dumping large quantities of garbage or piling up construction waste and debris could attract a maximum fine of Rs 10,000. ( ETV Bharat )

Darjeeling: To preserve the scenic beauty of the Queen of Hills, the Darjeeling Municipality is planning to initiate strict steps against civic negligence like littering, spitting, or urinating in public places, where violations would attract fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000.

A state government directive regarding this came into effect on July 1, prompting the municipal authorities to launch this awareness and enforcement drive. Since Thursday, municipal officials have been making public announcements via loudspeakers across various parts of Darjeeling to educate citizens and tourists about these new regulations.

Darjeeling Municipality chairman Dipen Thakuri said these new rules would be strictly enforced to keep the hill town clean. "Spot fines will be imposed on anyone caught spitting, urinating, or littering in public areas. Our primary objective is not merely to punish people, but to foster awareness and keep Darjeeling clean — encouraging everyone to help make the town even more beautiful," he added.

To raise awareness among tourists, hotel owners have been instructed to clearly display lists outlining the 'Dos ​​and Don'ts' and penalties on their premises.

Under the new regulations, the amount of the fine will be determined based on the severity of the offence. While a minimum fine of Rs 100 will be charged for offences like spitting or urinating on the street, serious violations like dumping large quantities of garbage or piling up construction waste and debris could attract a maximum fine of Rs 10,000.