Darjeeling Municipality Plans Strict Action Against Civic Negligence
Chairman Dipen Thakuri said the primary objective is to foster awareness and keep Darjeeling clean — encouraging everyone to help make the town more beautiful.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Darjeeling: To preserve the scenic beauty of the Queen of Hills, the Darjeeling Municipality is planning to initiate strict steps against civic negligence like littering, spitting, or urinating in public places, where violations would attract fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000.
A state government directive regarding this came into effect on July 1, prompting the municipal authorities to launch this awareness and enforcement drive. Since Thursday, municipal officials have been making public announcements via loudspeakers across various parts of Darjeeling to educate citizens and tourists about these new regulations.
Darjeeling Municipality chairman Dipen Thakuri said these new rules would be strictly enforced to keep the hill town clean. "Spot fines will be imposed on anyone caught spitting, urinating, or littering in public areas. Our primary objective is not merely to punish people, but to foster awareness and keep Darjeeling clean — encouraging everyone to help make the town even more beautiful," he added.
To raise awareness among tourists, hotel owners have been instructed to clearly display lists outlining the 'Dos and Don'ts' and penalties on their premises.
Under the new regulations, the amount of the fine will be determined based on the severity of the offence. While a minimum fine of Rs 100 will be charged for offences like spitting or urinating on the street, serious violations like dumping large quantities of garbage or piling up construction waste and debris could attract a maximum fine of Rs 10,000.
Thakuri said the cleanliness drive has gained significant momentum following the government's notification. However, the municipality is not merely imposing fines but is also upgrading the waste management infrastructure. The state government has assured that the installation of waste sorting and crushing machines, as part of a pilot project, will commence in August, he added.
"These machines will be installed at locations where garbage vats were kept. The machines will sort and crush dry waste, eliminating the need to transport it to the dumping ground. Municipal staff will be given specialised training to operate these machines, while a separate unit will process wet waste into fertiliser," the chairman said.
However, Thakuri has requested citizens not to dispose of garbage in the old vats until this new system is fully operational. "For the time being, we have requested residents not to dump waste in the existing vats. Garbage collection vehicles will be at a scheduled time for residents to hand over their segregated waste," he added.
The municipality has warned of strict action against those who dump construction materials and debris on the streets in the darkness. "We frequently observe construction debris being dumped on the roads at night. CCTV footage will be scanned to identify violators, against whom legal notices will be issued and fined up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 will be slapped," Thakuri said.
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