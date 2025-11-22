ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Municipality Introduces Norms For Pet Owners, Tourists To Keep Hill Station Clean

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Municipality has introduced new norms for tourists visiting the hill stations with their pets as well as locals.

This decision was taken keeping in mind the beauty, cleanliness of the mountains and the safety of other tourists and hill people. The rules will be implemented from January.

Recently, it was decided in the monthly meeting of the Darjeeling Municipality that if a tourist visits the mountains with pets, especially dogs and cats, their vaccination is mandatory. Besides, if the pet defecates anywhere in the mountains, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on its owner.

The rules will be applicable for locals as well. Many hill dwellers keep dogs, cats and other animals at home. It is alleged that many people make their pets defecate in the open at different times of the day, or leave them anywhere.