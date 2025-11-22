Darjeeling Municipality Introduces Norms For Pet Owners, Tourists To Keep Hill Station Clean
The civic body has made vaccination mandatory for pets. Besides, owners of pets found defecating in the open will now be fined.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Municipality has introduced new norms for tourists visiting the hill stations with their pets as well as locals.
This decision was taken keeping in mind the beauty, cleanliness of the mountains and the safety of other tourists and hill people. The rules will be implemented from January.
Recently, it was decided in the monthly meeting of the Darjeeling Municipality that if a tourist visits the mountains with pets, especially dogs and cats, their vaccination is mandatory. Besides, if the pet defecates anywhere in the mountains, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on its owner.
The rules will be applicable for locals as well. Many hill dwellers keep dogs, cats and other animals at home. It is alleged that many people make their pets defecate in the open at different times of the day, or leave them anywhere.
An official said, "This spoils the beauty of the hills. Especially when someone goes to the intersection for a morning walk, animal feces and urine are seen lying on the road. On the one hand, this destroys the environment, on the other, there may be a risk of spread of diseases".
According to Darjeeling Municipality sources, vaccination has been made mandatory for hill dwellers who keep animals like dogs or cats. In addition, those who keep animals commercially will have to dispose of the feces and urine of the animals at a specific place fixed by the municipality. The municipality will collect a tax annually from the pet owners.
Officials of the Livestock Development Department will monitor the vaccination of the pets. Darjeeling Municipality Chairman Dipen Thakuri said, "In the morning, many times, pets are allowed to defecate on crossroads, dirt roads or roads adjacent to scenic spots in the hills. This spoils the beauty of the environment and has an adverse reaction among tourists from outside. Also, if pets are not vaccinated on time, there is a risk of spread of diseases. The municipality will introduce a vaccination card".
He further said, "Many people in the hills also raise livestock for commercial purposes. They will have to pay taxes to the municipality for the services. The municipality will set up a designated place for the animals to excrete. The municipality will also collect the animals' excrement everyday".