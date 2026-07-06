ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling, Mirik To Get Complete Makeover: Bengal Tourism Minister

Siliguri: West Bengal Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh on Monday said Darjeeling will be transformed into a world-class tourism hub, for which Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated, and Mirik will get a complete makeover to elevate North Bengal's tourism infrastructure to an international standard.

Speaking at the North Bengal Industry Conclave organised by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI), Ghosh said the detailed project report worth Rs 100 crore is being prepared on Mirik, and the work to revamp the tourist destination would start before this Durga Puja.

Ghosh mentioned that he recently held a "very positive" high-level meeting with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and these plans are being implemented in alignment with the Centre's 'One State, One Destination' policy.

"The Rs 100 crore fund from the Centre will be utilised to enhance the beauty of Mirik and its adjacent lake area, modernise tourist accommodation, and introduce new activity-based tourism initiatives," he added.

Alongside Darjeeling and Mirik, a process has been initiated to develop Kalimpong as a primary hub for nature and adventure tourism, he said, adding that the coastal town of Digha in South Bengal will be developed for coastal tourism and the Sundarbans as an eco-friendly, carbon-neutral 'green tourism' destination.