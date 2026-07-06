Darjeeling, Mirik To Get Complete Makeover: Bengal Tourism Minister
Shankar Ghosh said Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated for the transformation of Darjeeling into a world-class tourism hub and Rs 100 crore for Mirik.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Siliguri: West Bengal Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh on Monday said Darjeeling will be transformed into a world-class tourism hub, for which Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated, and Mirik will get a complete makeover to elevate North Bengal's tourism infrastructure to an international standard.
Speaking at the North Bengal Industry Conclave organised by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI), Ghosh said the detailed project report worth Rs 100 crore is being prepared on Mirik, and the work to revamp the tourist destination would start before this Durga Puja.
Ghosh mentioned that he recently held a "very positive" high-level meeting with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and these plans are being implemented in alignment with the Centre's 'One State, One Destination' policy.
"The Rs 100 crore fund from the Centre will be utilised to enhance the beauty of Mirik and its adjacent lake area, modernise tourist accommodation, and introduce new activity-based tourism initiatives," he added.
Alongside Darjeeling and Mirik, a process has been initiated to develop Kalimpong as a primary hub for nature and adventure tourism, he said, adding that the coastal town of Digha in South Bengal will be developed for coastal tourism and the Sundarbans as an eco-friendly, carbon-neutral 'green tourism' destination.
Taking a dig at the previous Trinamool Congress government, the minister said it failed to avail itself of the various benefits offered by the Centre in the field of tourism. "Over the last 15 years, the people of Bengal were barely aware that a tourism department even existed. The previous government's initiatives, such as Pother Sathi, turned out to be flops. We are unwilling to rush things. Instead, we will work in collaboration with the Centre to propel Bengal forward in the tourism sector," he added.
Representatives from the business and industrial sectors — including chamber president Ashok Kumar Banik, Glenary's owner Ajay Edwards, tour operators, and hoteliers — attended the event. During the meeting, several key proposals on the development of tourism in the hills were presented to Ghosh.
Attendees called for the expansion of alternative roads and ropeway networks to manage the heavy influx of tourists and traffic congestion in Darjeeling town. Additionally, there were discussions on modernising homestays in remote areas and providing specialised hospitality training to local youths.
To honour the literary figures from North Bengal, a proposal was raised to create a new 'Literature Tourism' circuit centred around the homes associated with renowned writers like Samaresh Majumdar, offering tourists a unique experience.
Furthermore, a request was made to launch a 'Community Development Project' with the support of the British Council, which had previously stalled due to a lack of interest from the previous government.
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