ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway To Launch Startup Fair At Ghum Station To Promote Hill MSMEs

Ghum Railway station. ( ETV Bharat )

Darjeeling: To mark the 27th anniversary of its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the 'Ghoom Winter Festival 2026' will be held over nine days, from November 28 to December 6.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR)—under the Northeast Frontier Railway—is going to organise a special 'Startup Mela' to promote local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the hills.

According to sources, this innovative initiative aims to boost the regional economy of the hills while simultaneously preserving its heritage. During the peak festival season, this major station—a vital stop for the iconic 'Toy Train'—attracts a large number of tourists from across India and abroad, as well as heritage enthusiasts and local visitors. By leveraging this significant footfall, the railway authorities are providing a major platform for emerging local entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), artisans, and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their products directly to consumers. Participants in this 'Startup Mela' will get an opportunity to display and sell locally produced goods, handicrafts, agricultural products, eco-friendly innovations, regional delicacies, and various artisanal crafts. This will not only allow them to test the market for their products but also pave the way for direct engagement with other entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and the media.