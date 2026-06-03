Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Records Highest-Ever Monthly Revenue In May 2026
The previous record for May 2025 was Rs 358.60 lakh. This year, the increase is estimated at about Rs 37 lakh. Reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Kurseong: The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Railway, especially the Toy Train, has recorded its highest-ever monthly earnings in May 2026. According to numbers released by railway authorities, the DHR generated revenue of Rs 395.60 lakh in May 2026, which is higher than the years in the past.
The previous record of May 2025 was Rs 358.60 lakh. This year, the increase is estimated at about Rs 37 lakh. Railway officials say the rise in revenue is due to the heavy influx of visitors during the peak tourist season and the demand for the DHR's special joyride services.
According to the data from the past, May 2026 earnings were approximately Rs 76 lakh higher than those recorded in May 2022. Although revenue dipped in 2024, in 2025 and 2026, the trend went upward.
2022 Earnings: Rs 319.64 Lakhs in May and Rs 274.26 Lakhs in June.
2023 Earnings: Rs 358.18 Lakhs in May and Rs 327.61 Lakhs in June.
2024 Earnings: Rs 288.58 Lakhs in May and Rs 300.84 Lakhs in June.
2025 Earnings: Rs 358.60 Lakhs in May and Rs 325.73 Lakhs in June.
2026 Earnings: Rs 395.60 Lakhs in May
Past trends also indicate higher revenue in the month of May than June. Officials are predicting that if the tourist footfall remains heavy, June 2026 earnings could go up to Rs 370 lakh.
DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said, "We are delighted with this record-breaking revenue performance. We expect earnings to continue rising in the future. New services and heritage Toy Train locomotives will be introduced to further enhance the passenger experience and attract more visitors."
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