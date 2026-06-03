ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Records Highest-Ever Monthly Revenue In May 2026

Kurseong: The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Railway, especially the Toy Train, has recorded its highest-ever monthly earnings in May 2026. According to numbers released by railway authorities, the DHR generated revenue of Rs 395.60 lakh in May 2026, which is higher than the years in the past.

The previous record of May 2025 was Rs 358.60 lakh. This year, the increase is estimated at about Rs 37 lakh. Railway officials say the rise in revenue is due to the heavy influx of visitors during the peak tourist season and the demand for the DHR's special joyride services.

According to the data from the past, May 2026 earnings were approximately Rs 76 lakh higher than those recorded in May 2022. Although revenue dipped in 2024, in 2025 and 2026, the trend went upward.

2022 Earnings: Rs 319.64 Lakhs in May and Rs 274.26 Lakhs in June.

2023 Earnings: Rs 358.18 Lakhs in May and Rs 327.61 Lakhs in June.