Darjeeling's 145-Year-Old Toy Train Gets First Female Ticket Collector

Darjeeling: The mountain range of Darjeeling reveals its beauty through winding hill paths, and no trip to the hill station in West Bengal is complete without experiencing nature's splendour aboard the toy train. The UNESCO World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway embodies living heritage, evoking nostalgia for tourists. Now, a Gorkha woman has made history as the first female ticket collector on this heritage toy train.

Sarita Yolmo, a local mountain woman, has entered the history books of the heritage toy train and will be remembered as the first female ticket collector in the Heritage Toy Train's 145-year history. Sarita assumed her duties on February 5, serving as a senior ticket collector on the route from NJP to Darjeeling. Though initially apprehensive about the opportunity, she found courage through the support of her husband, Dawa Yolmo, who had also worked for DHR before retiring a year ago.

"It is a special feeling for me to be a girl from the hills and board the Heritage Toy Train. I will never forget the reaction and reception I received from the passengers on the first day of this responsibility. All the tourists are coming forward and taking pictures with me in the train," Sarita could not hide her excitement.