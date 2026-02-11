Darjeeling's 145-Year-Old Toy Train Gets First Female Ticket Collector
Sarita Yolmo, a local mountain woman, has entered the history books as the first female ticket collector in the Heritage Toy Train's 145-year history.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Darjeeling: The mountain range of Darjeeling reveals its beauty through winding hill paths, and no trip to the hill station in West Bengal is complete without experiencing nature's splendour aboard the toy train. The UNESCO World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway embodies living heritage, evoking nostalgia for tourists. Now, a Gorkha woman has made history as the first female ticket collector on this heritage toy train.
Sarita Yolmo, a local mountain woman, has entered the history books of the heritage toy train and will be remembered as the first female ticket collector in the Heritage Toy Train's 145-year history. Sarita assumed her duties on February 5, serving as a senior ticket collector on the route from NJP to Darjeeling. Though initially apprehensive about the opportunity, she found courage through the support of her husband, Dawa Yolmo, who had also worked for DHR before retiring a year ago.
"It is a special feeling for me to be a girl from the hills and board the Heritage Toy Train. I will never forget the reaction and reception I received from the passengers on the first day of this responsibility. All the tourists are coming forward and taking pictures with me in the train," Sarita could not hide her excitement.
Born in Sonada near Darjeeling, she now lives in the Panchanai area of Dagapur on the outskirts of Siliguri due to work. The 55-year-old Gorkha girl has previously handled multiple responsibilities as the CTC of New Jalpaiguri Station. She has served as a ticket inspector on multiple trains, including the Rajdhani, the Guwahati-Bengaluru Express and the Amrit Bharat Express.
"At first, I was a little scared,” Sarita said, adding, “because there were many colleagues with me on other trains. But in the Toy Train, I am alone. All the responsibilities of the passengers and tourists are on me. However, I am very happy after completing the journey on the first day."
Rishab Choudhury, Director, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, opined that Sarita’s “achievement will inspire women to dream big in the future." Dawa Yolmo, the proud husband, expressed his happiness over his life partner’s achievement. The toy train launched by the British is the pride of Indian Railways. And my wife is the first woman ticket collector on that heritage train. It feels good to think about it," he said.
