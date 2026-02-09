ETV Bharat / state

Darbhanga Minor Girl Rape And Murder: Accused Arrested, Case Registered Against 230 Over Violent Protests

Darbhanga: Tension ran high in Darbhanga's Patwa Pokhar area after a six-year-old girl was allegedly found raped and murdered, hours after she went missing while playing with her friends on Saturday evening. Despite police arresting the prime accused after a swift investigation, violent protests erupted in the region, with protesters pelting stones at the police personnel, and then vandalising and torching the vehicles.

As per officials, six persons have been detained for creating disturbances, with police registering a case against 30 named and 200 unidentified persons.

The incident took place on Saturday evening under University Police Station limits when the minor girl was playing near a pond with her two friends when a neighbour, 22-year-old, tried to grab them. Two of them somehow managed to escape the clutches, but the accused forcibly took the six-year-old victim to a secluded area, raped her and brutally murdered her before dumping her body near a wall close to the pond, police said.

When the child did not return home late at night, her family began searching for her. After hearing stray dogs barking, they reached the pond area, where they found the girl's blood-soaked body.

Receiving information, a team from University police station led by SSP Jagannath Reddy reached the spot, recovered the body and sent for post mortem. Meanwhile, the accused was identified and subsequently arrested from his house after being identified by the other two girls through CCTV footage. Bloodstains were found on his clothes, police added.

According to local residents, the accused was an auto-rickshaw driver and was married thrice. Due to his drug addiction, all three wives had left him and he lived with his parents.