ETV Bharat / state

Darbar Opens In Jammu With CM Omar Abdullah Taking Guard Of Honour

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah taking guard of honour ( DIPR J&K )

Jammu: The civil secretariat reopened in Jammu on Monday following a six-month stay in Kashmir, marking the seasonal shift, Darbar Move, of the Jammu and Kashmir government. The first started with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspecting a ceremonial guard of honour.

All newly appointed ministers and those retained by the CM in the cabinet were present. The employees of the civil secretariat welcomed the CM and ministers with flower bouquets.

The Omar-led National Conference (NC) government restored the Darbar Move practice last year, as traders and people of Jammu demanded the return of J&K's lost glory. The Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) administration had earlier discontinued this practice, which caused significant hardship for Jammu.