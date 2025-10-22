ETV Bharat / state

Joy In Jammu As Darbar Move Makes A Comeback; Traders Hope For Economic Boost

He said that it would also increase the demand for rooms for accommodation, and those who earn by renting their houses will get a chance to fulfil their needs.

Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu (CCIJ) President Arun Gupta termed it a “welcome step” to restore the practice and said it will ultimately benefit the traders' community. “When the footfall of people and tourists increases, it helps all the businesses, including traders, hoteliers, transporters and others, because all are interlinked,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz among the business establishments across Jammu city and especially among traders and hoteliers who expect a bumper winter season after many years, as people of the Kashmir Valley will be heading towards the winter capital in large numbers when the Darbar opens here officially in the first week of November.

The revival, traders say, would rejuvenate local trade and hospitality and reaffirm Jammu's administrative importance. Per official notification, the Move offices will close in Srinagar at the end of October and will reopen in Jammu on November 3.

Jammu: Business bodies in the Jammu Division expect a major economic boost as the government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah restored the historic Darbar Move, a practice that was discontinued by the Lieutenant Governor in 2021.

Since the announcement of restoring the practice, Jammu people have been eagerly waiting for the day to come when offices will shift and move employees along with their families to reach Jammu.

“It is not only that Move employees arrive at Jammu, but when they have the accommodation available, most of their close relatives also visit here once during the winters, and they are the potential buyers,” said Sahil Mahajan, owner of Highland Garments in heritage Raghunath Bazar, Jammu.

“They not only buy items for themselves but also do shopping for uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and everybody, which boosts the trade in Jammu. We are hopeful that after many years of low business, it is the right step in the right direction,” he claimed.

The absence of Darbar in Jammu also had an impact on the hotel industry in the winter capital, and it further suffered a jolt when Vaishno Devi pilgrims got the facility of direct trains to Katra, and they no longer stopped in Jammu.

Ashiq Hussain, owner of Taj Hotel in the Talab Khatinkan area of Jammu city, an area which is in the vicinity of Jamia Masjid, told ETV Bharat that he was the only one who raised his voice for the restoration of the Darbar move.

“The politicians had made a mistake in 2019 because whatever was done was against what the Maharaja had done. It was a wise decision of the Maharaja which acted as a bridge with the country. When we talked about ‘Atoot Ang’ (unbreakable part), the decision of the Maharaja acted as a bridge,” he said. “This Darbar move practice used to help everybody in Jammu. From a cobbler to a hotelier, everybody was earning a livelihood for their families. The hotel industry, which is the backbone of the economy in J&K after the horticulture and agriculture sectors, suffered a huge loss, especially after COVID, but now we expect that the restoration of the Darbar move will help this industry to grow,” he said.

According to him, the brotherhood of Jammu and Kashmir would also strengthen once people from Kashmir arrive in Jammu.

The Darbar move practice was started by Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872, which even continued after Independence and when Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India. But in 2021, the lieutenant governor's administration stopped this practice, which didn't go well with Jammu, as most of the business of Jammu people depended on the arrival of people from Kashmir during the winters.

Meanwhile, preparations to welcome Darbar in Jammu have already begun, with Jammu being given a facelift and the estates department preparing to host employees in official accommodations as well as in rented houses, for which the process was initiated.