ETV Bharat / state

Surrendered Maoists' Info Leads To Recovery Of Weapons, Ammunition, Gold and Cash In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Police officers at a press conference after the recovery of weapons and other items in Dantewada ( ETV Bharat )

Dantewada/Kanker: A huge cache of weapons, explosives, cash and gold were recovered during a operation by security forces at Todma village under Barsoor police station at South Bastar in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

The items were recovered based on information provided by Maoists who had recently surrendered and returned to the mainstream. During the search operation, police recovered 116 grams of gold biscuits, estimated to be worth Rs 16 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh in cash. Additionally, an INSAS rifle, 16 INSAS magazines, four AK-47 magazines, 68 AK-47 cartridges, 23 SLR magazines, and 34 SLR cartridges were recovered by the security forces.

The weapons recovered included five 12-bore guns, seven 12-bore cartridges, three BGL launchers, one BGL cell, two carbine magazines, eight .303 cartridges, 45 .303 chargers, six 8mm cartridges, 10 broken Bharmar guns, one revolver, and one airgun.

This apart, six tiffin bombs, four pipe bombs, 122 arrow bombs, one para bomb, two improvised hand grenades, two improvised mortars, gelatin in a steel box, 20 detonators, a bundle of codex wire, 14 cookers, Naxalite uniforms, medicines, pamphlets, and other daily use items were recovered from the spot.

According to police, Naxalites had hidden the weapons and explosives underground at various locations to attack security forces. Their timely recovery foiled a potential major Naxalite conspiracy, said a police officer.

Dantewada police stated that the accurate information provided by the surrendered Naxalites clearly demonstrates that they are abandoning the path of violence. Police have appealed to other active Naxalites to join the mainstream of society and participate in the development of the region.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Badri Narayan Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), CRPF, Rakesh Chaudhary, and Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Gaurav Rai. Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Kumar Barman and Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal Ops) Jitendra Kumar Khunte supervised the operation.

In another development, during an anti-Naxal operation, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the DRG recovered a large Naxalite dump near the Kanker-Narayanpur border under Koylibeda police station. When thee team reached the forested and hilly area between the villages of Alparas and Gumchur, they suspected something hidden underground.

Weapons and other items recovered in Kanker (ETV Bharat)

The soldiers engaged in the joint search operation immediately cordoned off the area and began an investigation. They found weapons, electronic equipment, and other materials at the spot. Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha stated that the joint team of the DRG and BSF stumbled upon the Maoist dump during one of the patrols in the area.

List of items recovered: