ETV Bharat / state

Rains Throw Life Out Of Gear In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada And Bijapur, Administration On High Alert

Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv has appointed nodal officers at the district, subdivision, and tehsil levels for assisting the affected. A district-level flood control room has also been established, which can be contacted at 07856-252412 in case of any emergency.

In Dantewada, water flowing over bridges on the Barsoor-Palli road has disrupted traffic towards Narayanpur. Following a landslide on the Aranpur-Jagargunda road, the district administration has issued an alert, urging people to remain vigilant.

Dantewada/Bijapur: Torrential rains for the past three days have completely disrupted normal life at Dantewada and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. Due to incessant rainfall, most of the rivers and streams in the districts are in spate, cutting off communication between many rural areas and the district headquarters.

Kuakonda - Liladhar Chandra - 7222963734

Officials inspect a road damaged by rain in Dantewada (ETV Bharat)

Katekalyan - Asha Maurya - 9424105047

Badebacheli - Mahesh Kashyap - 7000683487

Barsur - Santosh Dhuve 9407932323

All the officers have been assigned the responsibility of monitoring their respective areas, reviewing vulnerable locations, and ensuring prompt relief and rescue operations in the event of any flood or natural disaster. In case of any emergency, people have been advised to immediately contact the flood control room or the relevant nodal officer.

Officials inspect a road damaged by rain in Dantewada (ETV Bharat)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the district for the next three days. In view of this, the district administration has appealed to the public to leave their homes only when absolutely necessary and to refrain from crossing rivers, streams, and bridges. The administration is making announcements in every village to alert the public.

In Bijapur,, the Home Guard (Nar Sena) team, under the direction of the district administration, is actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. A team from Reddy village safely transported a woman and her seriously ill daughter to the hospital amid heavy rain.

Sources said the rising water level due to continuous rainfall had cut off the village's communication, making access to the hospital extremely difficult. Upon receiving information, Nar Sena personnel rushed to the spot and safely rescued the woman and her daughter. They were then taken to the hospital, where the girl is undergoing treatment.

The Nar Sena team is on alert 24/7, conducting relief and rescue operations across the district. Efforts are underway to evacuate villagers to safety, transport sick and pregnant women to hospitals, and provide immediate assistance in case of disasters.

A woman and her sick daughter being taken to hospital on a motor boat in Bijapur (ETV Bharat)

The administration has appealed to citizens not to attempt to cross overflowing rivers and streams and to follow the instructions issued by the India Meteorological Department and the administration.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall, the water level of the Indravati river in Bhopalpatnam area is on rise. On Thursday, the river level crossed 15.06 meters, increasing the risk of flooding in the villages and low-lying areas along the river. Bhopalpatnam tehsildar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Janpad Panchayat, and police station officer are present at the Indravati river bridge with their teams. Officials are monitoring the water level and reviewing security arrangements.