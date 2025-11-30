Inspired By 'Lon Varratu' Campaign, 37 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Of the surrendered Naxalites, 27 carried a collective reward of Rs 65 lakh.
Dantewada: The 'Lon Varratu' (return home) campaign of the Chhattisgarh Government has been yielding consistent results. On Sunday, as many as 37 Naxalites left the path of violence to join the mainstream at Dantewada.
Of the surrendered Naxalites, 27 carried a bounty of Rs 65 lakh on their heads. The Naxalites surrendered at the DRG office here in the presence of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and ASP Ramkumar Barman. Among them, Kumli alias Anita Mandavi, Member, Company No 6 had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her. Similarly, Geeta alias Laxmi alias Lakshmi Madkam, Member, Company No 10 also carried a reward of 8 lakh.
"The surrendered Naxalites will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Chhattisgarh government. Additionally, all government assistance, including skill development training and livelihood promotion, will be provided so they can live a respectable life," said Rai.
For a long time, youth from remote areas of Bastar were lured and recruited into Naxal organizations, causing significant harm to their families and society. Now, thanks to the efforts of the police, public representatives, and rural communities, the Naxalites are returning to the mainstream, he said.
On November 28, 10 Naxalites surrendered in Bastar. Among them was Chaitu Dada, the mastermind of the Jhiram attack. On November 26, a Naxal couple carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh surrendered in Khairagarh. A day earlier, 28 Naxals from the Dandakaranya region laid down arms. They arrived in Narayanpur under tight security, signalling a renewed faith in the Constitution and in the state’s Rehabilitation to Revival (Puna Margem) policy. All of them were active members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DSZC), and each surrendered with weapons in hand.
