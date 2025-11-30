ETV Bharat / state

Inspired By 'Lon Varratu' Campaign, 37 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: The 'Lon Varratu' (return home) campaign of the Chhattisgarh Government has been yielding consistent results. On Sunday, as many as 37 Naxalites left the path of violence to join the mainstream at Dantewada.

Of the surrendered Naxalites, 27 carried a bounty of Rs 65 lakh on their heads. The Naxalites surrendered at the DRG office here in the presence of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and ASP Ramkumar Barman. Among them, Kumli alias Anita Mandavi, Member, Company No 6 had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her. Similarly, Geeta alias Laxmi alias Lakshmi Madkam, Member, Company No 10 also carried a reward of 8 lakh.

"The surrendered Naxalites will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Chhattisgarh government. Additionally, all government assistance, including skill development training and livelihood promotion, will be provided so they can live a respectable life," said Rai.