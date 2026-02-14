ETV Bharat / state

Dancer Hospitalised After Crowd Shoves Coins In Her Mouth At A Programme In Bihar

Patna: In a shocking incident in Bihar, men present in the audience invaded the stage on which a female dancer was performing, and forced her to swallow coins. She had to be rushed to a government hospital soon after as her condition deteriorated.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a dance programme organised in the Chandwa Tola area in Ara town (headquarters of Bhojpur district). A large crowd was present on the occasion while the dancer was performing to various Hindi and Bhojpuri songs.

A few members of the audience climbed on the dais in excitement, caught her, opened her mouth forcibly and thrust several coins in it. They further cupped her mouth, forcing her to gulp them.

Though there have been incidents of people showering currency notes and coins on female dancers and singers in such programmes, the latest incident was unusual and raised further concerns about the safety of women in a state where cases of sexual assault and violence against them are on the rise.

It also raised concerns about the security arrangements at such programmes and how the audience could breach them so easily and indulge in the abominable act.

"My wife was performing when some audience members climbed on the stage, caught her and forcibly put coins in her mouth. Her mouth became full of coins, and she started choking. I myself removed most of the coins with my own hands. However, she swallowed one or two of them and her condition became serious within no time. We rushed her to the hospital for treatment," Raju Kumar, the dancer's husband, told reporters.

The dancer experienced breathlessness and nausea. Her husband and a couple of organisers of the programme took her to the Ara Sadar Hospital (district hospital) for medical attention.