Dancer Hospitalised After Crowd Shoves Coins In Her Mouth At A Programme In Bihar
Several witnesses noted that spectators had breached security arrangements and disregarded the artist's personal space.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 14, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Patna: In a shocking incident in Bihar, men present in the audience invaded the stage on which a female dancer was performing, and forced her to swallow coins. She had to be rushed to a government hospital soon after as her condition deteriorated.
The incident occurred on Thursday night at a dance programme organised in the Chandwa Tola area in Ara town (headquarters of Bhojpur district). A large crowd was present on the occasion while the dancer was performing to various Hindi and Bhojpuri songs.
A few members of the audience climbed on the dais in excitement, caught her, opened her mouth forcibly and thrust several coins in it. They further cupped her mouth, forcing her to gulp them.
Though there have been incidents of people showering currency notes and coins on female dancers and singers in such programmes, the latest incident was unusual and raised further concerns about the safety of women in a state where cases of sexual assault and violence against them are on the rise.
It also raised concerns about the security arrangements at such programmes and how the audience could breach them so easily and indulge in the abominable act.
"My wife was performing when some audience members climbed on the stage, caught her and forcibly put coins in her mouth. Her mouth became full of coins, and she started choking. I myself removed most of the coins with my own hands. However, she swallowed one or two of them and her condition became serious within no time. We rushed her to the hospital for treatment," Raju Kumar, the dancer's husband, told reporters.
The dancer experienced breathlessness and nausea. Her husband and a couple of organisers of the programme took her to the Ara Sadar Hospital (district hospital) for medical attention.
"The patient arrived at the Sadar Hospital somewhere between 9 pm and 11 pm on Thursday night. The doctors on duty examined her. She complained about having swallowed a coin and feeling discomfort. As we do not have the facility of endoscopy there, she was referred to higher medical centres," Bhojpur civil surgeon Shivendra Kumar Sinha told ETV Bharat.
Sinha did not reveal the patient’s name, but added that the people accompanying her took her away for further follow-up on the medical advice.
Several witnesses noted that spectators had breached security arrangements and disregarded the artist's personal space.
The police said that they had no information about the incident.
"Nobody has come to us with complaints about any such incident. The Chandwa Tola area has a few resorts where such programmes are organised. We will launch an investigation if we receive any complaint or information,” Bhojpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) – cum – Ara Sadar sub-divisional police officer Rajkumar Sah told ETV Bharat.
The police officer added that security arrangements at such programmes would be reviewed.
Also Read