ETV Bharat / state

Danam Nagender Moves SC Challenging Disqualification By Telangana HC As MLA

Hyderabad: Challenging the Telangana High Court's verdict disqualifying him as an MLA for defection, Danam Nagender has moved the Supreme Court and filed a petition naming BJP legislature party leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy as respondent.

Lawyers representing Nagender are likely to mention the petition before the bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, seeking an early hearing.

His primary argument is that courts cannot review decisions made by the Speaker regarding an MLA's disqualification and that the Speaker's decision must be based solely on a member's conduct within the House.

He argued that a member's conduct outside the House, such as contesting on behalf of another party, does not fall within the Speaker's jurisdiction, and contended that since the Speaker's decision in this matter was correct, the High Court should not have interfered under Article 226.