Danam Nagender Moves SC Challenging Disqualification By Telangana HC As MLA
He argued that courts cannot review decisions made by the Speaker regarding an MLA's disqualification, and since it was correct, the court shouldn't have interfered.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Challenging the Telangana High Court's verdict disqualifying him as an MLA for defection, Danam Nagender has moved the Supreme Court and filed a petition naming BJP legislature party leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy as respondent.
Lawyers representing Nagender are likely to mention the petition before the bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, seeking an early hearing.
His primary argument is that courts cannot review decisions made by the Speaker regarding an MLA's disqualification and that the Speaker's decision must be based solely on a member's conduct within the House.
He argued that a member's conduct outside the House, such as contesting on behalf of another party, does not fall within the Speaker's jurisdiction, and contended that since the Speaker's decision in this matter was correct, the High Court should not have interfered under Article 226.
It was stated that a member's conduct outside the House is not directly linked to proceedings within the House. Therefore, the Speaker treated the two matters separately when making the decision under Article 191(1)(2).
Nagender clarified that he had neither relinquished his BRS membership nor obtained Congress membership, asserting that merely wearing a tricolour scarf did not equate to joining the Congress party.
Reddy and BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy have filed caveats, requesting that a decision be made only after their arguments are heard.
The High Court had disqualified him on Friday under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, read with Article 191(2), based on his decision to run as a Congress candidate from Secunderabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while serving as a BRS MLA from Khairatabad.
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