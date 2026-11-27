After 16 Years Without A Home, Damayanti Nagar Still Depends On Mandola Villagers For Meals
For 16 years, Damayanti Nagar has lived without a permanent home in Mandola, where villagers share their meals and provide her shelter, reports Laxmichand Nagar.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Baran (Rajasthan): As dusk falls in Mandola, Damayanti Nagar looks for a place to sleep. Some nights, she settles under a tree. On others, she sleeps on someone’s verandah. During the day, she walks along village footpaths and the edges of fields, stopping at homes where residents offer her a meal or a glass of water.
For 16 years, villagers say, Damayanti has lived without a permanent roof over her head. Born in Kotri, she spent her childhood among relatives. Residents say the man she married about 20 years ago abandoned her and that her parents later turned her away. They attribute both decisions to her mental health difficulties.
Ramswaroop, a Mandola resident, says Damayanti has struggled with her mental health since childhood. She was married about 20 years ago, he says, but returned after a short time. She has lived alone for years and has had little regular support.
Villagers see her in different parts of Mandola through the day. Sometimes she walks towards the fields. At other times, they find her near a well or sitting by the roadside. Where she sleeps depends on where she finds a place to spend the night.
Ramesh Chand, another resident, says Damayanti seldom leaves a doorstep empty-handed. Some families give her a meal. Others offer a snack or water. She often helps in the fields of families who share their food with her, he says.
Residents say sharing a meal is something they can do for Damayanti. "But arranging a medical assessment, shelter and continuing care is beyond what we can manage on our own. When someone new comes to Mandola, we apprise them of Damyanti so that they do not mistake her identity. We hope someone some day might put them in touch with an organisation or an official who can help," they say.
For Ramchandra Dhakad, another villager, seeing Damayanti live this way often brings him to tears. "I pray every day for her health to improve and for her to have a place where she can live with dignity," he adds.
When the ETV Bharat team visited Mandola, residents urged them to inform the administration and social organisations to help arrange a medical assessment and find safe shelter for Damayanti, along with the support she may need over time.
Ramswaroop Meena, the newly elected Sarpanch of Mandola stated that Damayanti is a daughter of the village. Her marriage was called off due to her mental condition. "The villagers currently feed her and also support her in many ways," says the sarpanch assuring that he will look into available government schemes that could provide assistance to people like Damayanti.
"I would explore whether there are any organisations in Baran or Kota that can provide shelter to her and care for her. "If no such facility is found, I would try and bring a proposal before the Panchayat quorum to ensure that her basic needs and sustenance are provided for through the Gram Panchayat," said Meena.
Till then, Mandola villagers continue to share their meals with her. As evening comes, she still has to find somewhere to sleep.
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