ETV Bharat / state

After 16 Years Without A Home, Damayanti Nagar Still Depends On Mandola Villagers For Meals

Damayanti Nagar walks along village footpaths and the edges of fields without any reason ( ETV Bharat )

Baran (Rajasthan): As dusk falls in Mandola, Damayanti Nagar looks for a place to sleep. Some nights, she settles under a tree. On others, she sleeps on someone’s verandah. During the day, she walks along village footpaths and the edges of fields, stopping at homes where residents offer her a meal or a glass of water.

For 16 years, villagers say, Damayanti has lived without a permanent roof over her head. Born in Kotri, she spent her childhood among relatives. Residents say the man she married about 20 years ago abandoned her and that her parents later turned her away. They attribute both decisions to her mental health difficulties.

Ramswaroop, a Mandola resident, says Damayanti has struggled with her mental health since childhood. She was married about 20 years ago, he says, but returned after a short time. She has lived alone for years and has had little regular support. Villagers see her in different parts of Mandola through the day. Sometimes she walks towards the fields. At other times, they find her near a well or sitting by the roadside. Where she sleeps depends on where she finds a place to spend the night. Ramesh Chand, another resident, says Damayanti seldom leaves a doorstep empty-handed. Some families give her a meal. Others offer a snack or water. She often helps in the fields of families who share their food with her, he says. Residents say sharing a meal is something they can do for Damayanti. "But arranging a medical assessment, shelter and continuing care is beyond what we can manage on our own. When someone new comes to Mandola, we apprise them of Damyanti so that they do not mistake her identity. We hope someone some day might put them in touch with an organisation or an official who can help," they say.