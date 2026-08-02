ETV Bharat / state

Road Damages During Monsoon Rains In Uttarakhand Trigger Political Row Over Contractor Links to BJP

Dehradun: Damage to two infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand after monsoon rains has sparked a political row after the opposition alleged links between the contractors and the family of a BJP leader.

The controversy rose after the collapse of the approach road to the Nanda ki Chowki bridge and damage to the Maldevta–Song Dam road by rains on July 29.

The approach road to the bridge in Dehradun collapsed on July 28 just 16 days after the project was completed at a cost of around ₹16 crore. The bridge had replaced an earlier structure in the Premnagar area that was washed away in September last year. However, the damaged approach road was repaired and made operational for traffic by the authorities within 12 hours.

According to details accessed by ETV Bharat, the bridge project falls under the jurisdiction of the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) and was executed by the PWD 9th Circle, Dehradun. The Maldevta to Song Dam road was damaged by the rains on July 29 despite the road having been completed in May 2025.

Political Allegations

The Congress has alleged that the government has resorted to corruption in carrying out the projects. Senior Congress leader and former state president Karan Mahra said, "The BJP in Uttarakhand is setting new records of corruption. The government, which claims a zero-tolerance policy, has committed a new act of misconduct today. The name of Arvind Bhatt—husband of the Uttarakhand BJP Mahila Morcha state president—has surfaced in connection with the bridge at Nanda ki Chowki (built at a cost of ₹16 crore), where the approach road has collapsed."

"Secondly, you must have seen the condition of the road constructed from Maldevta to Song Dam. ₹52 crore was spent on this road. Arvind Bhatt is also a major stakeholder in the company that built this road," he added.