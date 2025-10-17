ETV Bharat / state

Damaged Highway, Endless Queues: Srinagar-Jammu Vital Link Turns Into Commuters' Ordeal

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is witnessing regular traffic jams as heavy vehicles accumulate on roads damaged following heavy rains in August. The situation is forcing commuters to spend 10–12 hours on a journey that usually takes less than six hours.

The traffic police have been unable to clear the heavy rush of motor vehicles on either side in a single attempt, and it takes a minimum of three to four days for one truck, starting its journey from Srinagar or Jammu, to traverse the highway.

Talking to ETV Bharat, a few truckers standing at Ujroo on the Kashmir side of the Navyug tunnel said that the heavy rush of vehicles forces them to remain idle on the highway for at least two days to cross the tunnel and continue their journey towards Jammu and beyond.

“After loading apples, I had to travel to Lucknow to deliver the boxes. I had fixed the fare at Rs 100 per box, and during normal days, it would take me only two days to reach Lucknow from Kashmir. But after loading the consignment on October 14, I am still at the Navyug toll plaza,” said Bashir Ahmed, a trucker from South Kashmir.

Thousands of such truckers are stranded due to the heavy rush of vehicles, as only one-way movement of HMVs is allowed on any given day.