Damaged Highway, Endless Queues: Srinagar-Jammu Vital Link Turns Into Commuters' Ordeal
The traffic police have been unable to clear the heavy rush of motor vehicles on either side in a single attempt.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is witnessing regular traffic jams as heavy vehicles accumulate on roads damaged following heavy rains in August. The situation is forcing commuters to spend 10–12 hours on a journey that usually takes less than six hours.
The traffic police have been unable to clear the heavy rush of motor vehicles on either side in a single attempt, and it takes a minimum of three to four days for one truck, starting its journey from Srinagar or Jammu, to traverse the highway.
Talking to ETV Bharat, a few truckers standing at Ujroo on the Kashmir side of the Navyug tunnel said that the heavy rush of vehicles forces them to remain idle on the highway for at least two days to cross the tunnel and continue their journey towards Jammu and beyond.
“After loading apples, I had to travel to Lucknow to deliver the boxes. I had fixed the fare at Rs 100 per box, and during normal days, it would take me only two days to reach Lucknow from Kashmir. But after loading the consignment on October 14, I am still at the Navyug toll plaza,” said Bashir Ahmed, a trucker from South Kashmir.
Thousands of such truckers are stranded due to the heavy rush of vehicles, as only one-way movement of HMVs is allowed on any given day.
According to official data from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), since October 10, over 14,000 HMVs have crossed the Navyug tunnel from the Kashmir side, most of them apple-laden trucks.
“On October 10, HMVs were allowed to ply from Kashmir to Jammu, and 1,396 HMVs crossed the Ujroo toll plaza near the Navyug tunnel. The next day, when HMVs were allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar, only 28 HMVs crossed the toll plaza,” NHAI data shared with ETV Bharat revealed. “On October 12, 4,421 HMVs crossed the toll plaza moving towards Jammu, whereas only 13 crossed on October 13. Similarly, on October 14, 3,480 HMVs moved towards Jammu, and on October 15, 726 HMVs were allowed to cross the toll plaza even though traffic was high.”
On Thursday, when HMV traffic moved from Kashmir to Jammu, 4,389 HMVs crossed the Ujroo toll plaza. Every day, 4,000 to 5,000 HMVs accumulate on the Kashmir side between Bijbehara and the Navyug tunnel, and when outflow is low, the accumulation worsens. Similarly, more than 11,000 HMVs had reached the valley from the Jammu side.
NHAI data showed that on October 10, 420 HMVs crossed the Navyug tunnel to enter the Kashmir valley; 3,154 HMVs crossed on October 11; 660 HMVs on October 12; and 2,599 HMVs on October 13. On Tuesday, 815 HMVs entered the valley, while 3,025 HMVs crossed on October 15. On Thursday, October 16, only 330 HMVs were able to enter the Kashmir Valley through the Navyug tunnel.
Apart from HMVs entering the Kashmir Valley, hundreds of other HMVs starting from Jammu and Udhampur and moving towards the Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts also contribute to the heavy traffic on NH44.
Talking to ETV Bharat, SSP Traffic National Highway Raja Adil said that there is currently an unprecedented rush of apple-laden trucks, slowing down traffic significantly. “This, coupled with damage to the highway at a few places—like at Dalwas near Nashri, where a portion of the protection wall of one tube of the road got damaged and traffic had to be stopped—has worsened the situation,” the SSP added.
