ETV Bharat / state

Daljit Singh Death: Family Accuses Mansa Police Of Forcibly Taking Body, Demands Arrest Of Drug Dealers

Mansa: Tensions continued in Mansa after 35-year-old Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village, allegedly died of a drug overdose on Monday, October 26. His family accused the police of forcibly taking away his body and pressuring them to sign documents for a postmortem and cremation.

Speaking to the media, the family members alleged that the police took Daljit Singh's body away on Tuesday without their consent. They said they had not been informed about where the body was being kept.

They also alleged that the police had forcibly taken away their father and were pressuring the family to sign documents related to the postmortem and cremation.

The family rejected the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police's claim that they had consented to the police taking custody of the body. They maintained that Daljit had died due to a drug overdose allegedly supplied by drug dealers and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

The family disputed the police's claim that the case involved murder, insisting that the circumstances pointed to a drug overdose. They said they would continue demanding justice until the alleged drug suppliers were arrested.

One of the family members said, "Even if the police took the body to prevent the law-and-order situation from deteriorating, that is understandable. But that does not justify detaining the deceased's family. Did they kill him?"

Sachin Pilot, Harsimrat Badal Criticise Punjab Government

Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot expressed concern over Daljit's suspected drug overdose death, saying the incident highlighted the devastating impact of drugs on families across Punjab. He criticised the Bhagwant Mann government over its response to the drug crisis and condemned the alleged use of force against the grieving family.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also questioned the government's handling of the incident. She alleged that the police assaulted the family and fired bullets before taking away the body. She said the family had wanted the alleged drug dealers arrested and the drug trade stopped.