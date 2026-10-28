Daljit Singh Death: Family Accuses Mansa Police Of Forcibly Taking Body, Demands Arrest Of Drug Dealers
The dispute centres on the family's demand for information about the body, its rejection of the police's consent claim and calls for arrests.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Mansa: Tensions continued in Mansa after 35-year-old Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village, allegedly died of a drug overdose on Monday, October 26. His family accused the police of forcibly taking away his body and pressuring them to sign documents for a postmortem and cremation.
Daljit's wife, Paramjit Kaur, sister Amarjit Kaur and mother Shinder Kaur raised the allegations while attending the ongoing protest seeking justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.
Speaking to the media, the family members alleged that the police took Daljit Singh's body away on Tuesday without their consent. They said they had not been informed about where the body was being kept.
They also alleged that the police had forcibly taken away their father and were pressuring the family to sign documents related to the postmortem and cremation.
Mansa, Punjab: On the death of Daljit Singh, allegedly due to a drug overdose in Bhamme Kalan village, a family member says, “Even if the police took the body to prevent the law-and-order situation from deteriorating, that is understandable. But that does not justify detaining… pic.twitter.com/KZgKLJ3GRf— IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026
The family rejected the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police's claim that they had consented to the police taking custody of the body. They maintained that Daljit had died due to a drug overdose allegedly supplied by drug dealers and demanded the arrest of those responsible.
The family disputed the police's claim that the case involved murder, insisting that the circumstances pointed to a drug overdose. They said they would continue demanding justice until the alleged drug suppliers were arrested.
One of the family members said, "Even if the police took the body to prevent the law-and-order situation from deteriorating, that is understandable. But that does not justify detaining the deceased's family. Did they kill him?"
Sachin Pilot, Harsimrat Badal Criticise Punjab Government
Daljit Singh lost his life to a suspected drug overdose - yet another tragic reminder of how this menace continues to devastate families across Punjab.— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 27, 2026
As the state’s youth pay the price of a worsening drug crisis, the government’s silence on this issue is deafening. Even more… pic.twitter.com/EJcdAbCC8d
Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot expressed concern over Daljit's suspected drug overdose death, saying the incident highlighted the devastating impact of drugs on families across Punjab. He criticised the Bhagwant Mann government over its response to the drug crisis and condemned the alleged use of force against the grieving family.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also questioned the government's handling of the incident. She alleged that the police assaulted the family and fired bullets before taking away the body. She said the family had wanted the alleged drug dealers arrested and the drug trade stopped.
She further claimed that Daljit's mother was pleading with the authorities while the family remained unaware of the body's whereabouts.
Akali Dal Seeks Postmortem At PGI Chandigarh
Chandigarh: On the death of Daljit Singh, allegedly due to a drug overdose in Bhamme Kalan village, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler says, "The AAP regime in Punjab has turned into a government that steals dead bodies. On moral grounds, the Chief… pic.twitter.com/auTjlNzIvc— IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026
SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Kler, referring to the deceased as Daljit Jeetu, condemned the alleged removal of the body from the family's custody. He demanded that the postmortem be conducted at PGI Chandigarh in the presence of a judicial magistrate to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
Kler accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, of violating human rights. He also questioned how the government handled the case. He referred to an earlier controversy involving rocket launcher attacks on police stations, alleging that the incident had been downplayed by attributing it to a motorcycle tyre burst.
Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh, the acting president of Akali Dal Waris Punjab and a Member of Parliament, condemned the incident and said drugs continued to claim lives in Punjab.
He said Lakha Sidhana and other supporters wanted the deceased youth's postmortem conducted to highlight the continuing drug crisis. Tarsem Singh alleged that the police forcibly took away the body and detained youths associated with the anti-drug movement, including those participating in the Mansa protest.
He claimed that Mansa had been turned into a police cantonment amid the tensions and demanded the immediate release of the detained youths.
Warning the Punjab government against attempts to suppress the protest, Tarsem Singh said the situation could worsen if further incidents occurred or authorities tried to stop the demonstration forcibly. He appealed to people to reach Mansa in large numbers to support the protest.
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