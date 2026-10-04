Dalits Denied Entry To Temple In Tamil Nadu; Police Break Lock To Enable Worship
Members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in protest near Sri Kaliyuga Srinivasa Perumal Temple over being denied entry.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Kallakurichi: Members of the Dalit community protested on Saturday at Kural village in Kallakurichi district after they were denied entry at a local temple. Following the incident, the District Superintendent of Police (SP) broke the lock and facilitated their worship.
Members of the Dalit community had gone for worship at Sri Kaliyuga Srinivasa Perumal Temple, which belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, on the third Saturday of the Tamil month of Purattasi. They were carrying offering trays when they were barred from entry to the temple.
Members from another community in the area confronted them asking the Dalits that they were not permitted to enter the temple and should leave immediately.
This led to an argument between the two groups, following which members of the other community closed and locked the temple gates.
After being denied entry, members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in protest in front of the temple entrance demanding access for worship.
After receiving information about the incident, police officials, including Kallakurichi District SP Shahnaz, rushed to the scene to defuse the situation.
The police team held talks with members of the other community and asserted that the temple is a public place open to everyone and that no one can be barred from entry.
As no amicable resolution was reached during the talks, the police personnel, in the presence of the District SP, broke the temple lock and escorted the Dalit community members inside for worship.
The action led to a heated argument between the police and members of the other community. Following this, a large police force has been deployed in the village to maintain security and prevent any untoward incident.
It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in 2023, members of the Scheduled Caste community entered and worshipped for the first time at the 200-year-old Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Eduthavainatham village, also in Kallakurichi district, under the protection of the district administration and the police.
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