ETV Bharat / state

Dalits Denied Entry To Temple In Tamil Nadu; Police Break Lock To Enable Worship ​

Police break the temple lock and allow the Dalits in Kural village of Kallakurichi district. ( ETV Bharat )

Kallakurichi: Members of the Dalit community protested on Saturday at Kural village in Kallakurichi district after they were denied entry at a local temple. Following the incident, the District Superintendent of Police (SP) broke the lock and facilitated their worship.

Members of the Dalit community had gone for worship at Sri Kaliyuga Srinivasa Perumal Temple, which belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, on the third Saturday of the Tamil month of Purattasi. They were carrying offering trays when they were barred from entry to the temple.

Members from another community in the area confronted them asking the Dalits that they were not permitted to enter the temple and should leave immediately.

This led to an argument between the two groups, following which members of the other community closed and locked the temple gates.

After being denied entry, members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in protest in front of the temple entrance demanding access for worship.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials, including Kallakurichi District SP Shahnaz, rushed to the scene to defuse the situation.