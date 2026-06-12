ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Congress Intervenes After Outrage In Tehri Following Upper Caste Girl's Family Beating Dalit Youth To Death

Dehradun: The murder of Dalit youth Ketan Lal in Kholgarh village, under Lambgaon police station of ​​Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand has taken a political turn. Four days after the 18-year-old youth received a phone call from a minor girl with whom he had befriended, and rode his bike to Kholgarh to meet her, along with friend Diwakar Dimri, where he was apprehended by the Upper Caste girl's father and relatives who beat him to death — Madan Lal, the president of the Uttarakhand Congress Scheduled Castes wing — visited the family of the deceased and assured them of all possible support and justice.

Madan Lal also met with the Tehri district Superintendent of Police and demanded a fair and prompt investigation into the case, and strict action against the culprits. In a statement, he said that since the BJP came to power in the state, law and order has completely collapsed. "Weaker sections of society, especially Dalits, are being harassed and tortured, while women are feeling unsafe as incidents of lawlessness keep increasing every day in the state, which is extremely worrying," he said, adding that such acts are tarnishing the image of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Congress leader demanded that the state government provide adequate financial assistance and compensation to the family of the deceased, and warned that if the victim's family does not receive swift justice, the Congress will launch protests, demonstrations, and sit-ins.

This followed a day after the police arrested two more accused in connection with the murder of the Dalit youth. Two other accused had already been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to four.

The Atrocity And After

The incident, which took place in the intervening night of June 7 and June 8, came to light after a video surfaced, showing the battered youth begging for water before he passed away. The incident sparked outrage and anxiety across the region, with the police and administration swiftly deployed to piece together details of the case.

So far, what has come to light is that after Ketan was called over by the girl, her father Yashveer Singh Panwar, along with her brother, and other relatives, captured Ketan and Diwakar, held them captive inside their house, and beat them mercilessly in the girl's presence. The next morning, the accused themselves called Ketan's father in Deval village and informed him of the situation.