Uttarakhand: Congress Intervenes After Outrage In Tehri Following Upper Caste Girl's Family Beating Dalit Youth To Death
Police arrest four, as the Uttarakhand Scheduled Castes Commission classified it as a serious case, begins monitoring progress of probe.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Dehradun: The murder of Dalit youth Ketan Lal in Kholgarh village, under Lambgaon police station of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand has taken a political turn. Four days after the 18-year-old youth received a phone call from a minor girl with whom he had befriended, and rode his bike to Kholgarh to meet her, along with friend Diwakar Dimri, where he was apprehended by the Upper Caste girl's father and relatives who beat him to death — Madan Lal, the president of the Uttarakhand Congress Scheduled Castes wing — visited the family of the deceased and assured them of all possible support and justice.
Madan Lal also met with the Tehri district Superintendent of Police and demanded a fair and prompt investigation into the case, and strict action against the culprits. In a statement, he said that since the BJP came to power in the state, law and order has completely collapsed. "Weaker sections of society, especially Dalits, are being harassed and tortured, while women are feeling unsafe as incidents of lawlessness keep increasing every day in the state, which is extremely worrying," he said, adding that such acts are tarnishing the image of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.
The Congress leader demanded that the state government provide adequate financial assistance and compensation to the family of the deceased, and warned that if the victim's family does not receive swift justice, the Congress will launch protests, demonstrations, and sit-ins.
This followed a day after the police arrested two more accused in connection with the murder of the Dalit youth. Two other accused had already been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to four.
The Atrocity And After
The incident, which took place in the intervening night of June 7 and June 8, came to light after a video surfaced, showing the battered youth begging for water before he passed away. The incident sparked outrage and anxiety across the region, with the police and administration swiftly deployed to piece together details of the case.
So far, what has come to light is that after Ketan was called over by the girl, her father Yashveer Singh Panwar, along with her brother, and other relatives, captured Ketan and Diwakar, held them captive inside their house, and beat them mercilessly in the girl's presence. The next morning, the accused themselves called Ketan's father in Deval village and informed him of the situation.
Following this, Ketan Lal's father, Dhanpal Lal, went to the Lambgaon police station and filed a formal complaint, alleging that a group of people had kept his son and his friend Diwakar in their house and brutally assaulted both. The complaint further stated that the assault was so severe that Ketan had sustained serious injuries, and his condition was deteriorating. Although his family rushed him to the hospital for immediate treatment, doctors were unable to save his life, and Ketan passed away while undergoing treatment.
According to the complaint, the accused brutally assaulted Diwakar as well, causing a severe injury and a fracture to his arm. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Diwakar's condition and his statement are crucial to the police investigation. Investigative agencies are trying to determine the circumstances under which the incident occurred, the root cause of the dispute, and the sequence of events. The police believe that statements from eyewitnesses and the injured youth will play a pivotal role in uncovering the truth.
Swift Police Action; Arrests Continue
Tehri SSP Shweta Chaubey said given the gravity of the matter, the police expedited action from the beginning. Initially, two accused — the girl's brother and father — were arrested. With the arrest of two additional individuals, the police have sent a clear signal that the investigation will not falter at any stage. They said various aspects of the case are still being investigated, with further action to be taken based on evidence, medical reports, eyewitness statements, and other available facts. Currently, the post-mortem report is also awaited.
The incident has also drawn the attention of state-level bodies. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Uttarakhand Scheduled Castes Commission has classified it as a serious case, and sought a detailed report from the Tehri SSP, besides promising to monitor the progress of the probe.
Rajesh Singh Raja Koli, a member of the Uttarakhand Scheduled Castes Commission, expressed deep concern over the incident. "The Commission is addressing cases of atrocities, harassment, and discrimination against SCs with utmost sensitivity. It will maintain continuous oversight to ensure strict legal action against the perpetrators," said Raja Koli, adding that the law guarantees equal protection to all citizens, and that caste-based discrimination or violence runs counter to democratic values, making the ensuring of justice in such cases of paramount importance.
Social activist Anoop Nautiyal described the incident as deeply tragic and concerning. He asserted that this event should not be viewed merely as a criminal act; but also understood in the context of social faultlines. "If caste-based tension, violence, and discrimination continue decades after Independence, it is a matter for introspection. Society needs to learn from such cases and move towards strengthening social harmony," said Nautiyal.
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