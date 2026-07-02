ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Widow Gang-raped And Abandoned Without Clothes In Bihar

Patna: Three persons gang raped a 35-year-old Dalit widow and abandoned her without clothes in Nalanda district of Bihar. They also took away her cellphone so that she could not contact her family easily.

The alleged crime occurred under the Chandi Police station area on Tuesday (June 30, 2026). The victim is a resident of Nagarnausa police station area.

She was in a state of shock and disoriented, but was trying to return home after it became dark. A few passersby noticed her condition. One woman provided her a salwar (a loose-fitting pajama-like traditional dress worn by women), while a man provided her a gamchha (thin towel).

The passersby also informed the police. A patrol car reached there and took the woman to the Chandi police station. An FIR was registered against the accused on the basis of her statement. The men in khaki acted swiftly and managed to arrest them during early hours of Wednesday.

"I knew Vikas (one of the accused) through a woman acquaintance. He promised to recharge my mobile phone and provide some medicines that I needed, and called me to Rampur railway halt on Tuesday evening. I went there. He took me on his motorcycle to a deserted place and then called two of his other friends. They raped me, threatened with dire consequences if I talked about it to anybody, and fled with my clothes and mobile," the victim said.

Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said the Dial 112 of Chandi police station got information at around 8 pm on Tuesday that a woman has been gang raped by some people near Lakshmibigha Khandha.