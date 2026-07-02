Dalit Widow Gang-raped And Abandoned Without Clothes In Bihar
Shocked and disoriented, the woman was offered a salwar and a gamchha by passersby as she walked alone in the dark.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Patna: Three persons gang raped a 35-year-old Dalit widow and abandoned her without clothes in Nalanda district of Bihar. They also took away her cellphone so that she could not contact her family easily.
The alleged crime occurred under the Chandi Police station area on Tuesday (June 30, 2026). The victim is a resident of Nagarnausa police station area.
She was in a state of shock and disoriented, but was trying to return home after it became dark. A few passersby noticed her condition. One woman provided her a salwar (a loose-fitting pajama-like traditional dress worn by women), while a man provided her a gamchha (thin towel).
The passersby also informed the police. A patrol car reached there and took the woman to the Chandi police station. An FIR was registered against the accused on the basis of her statement. The men in khaki acted swiftly and managed to arrest them during early hours of Wednesday.
"I knew Vikas (one of the accused) through a woman acquaintance. He promised to recharge my mobile phone and provide some medicines that I needed, and called me to Rampur railway halt on Tuesday evening. I went there. He took me on his motorcycle to a deserted place and then called two of his other friends. They raped me, threatened with dire consequences if I talked about it to anybody, and fled with my clothes and mobile," the victim said.
Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said the Dial 112 of Chandi police station got information at around 8 pm on Tuesday that a woman has been gang raped by some people near Lakshmibigha Khandha.
"The evening patrol officer reached the spot, took the statement of the woman and the informant. An FIR was registered at the Chandi police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 70(1) (gang rape), 303(2) (theft), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace at a public place), and sections of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Bharat said.
"Considering the seriousness of the crime, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed and all the three accused were arrested within six hours of the incident. Further legal action in the case is being taken," the SP added.
The police have identified the arrested accused as Vikas Gope, Nitish Kumar, and Shailesh Kumar. All of them are residents of Lakshmibigha village under the Chandi police station. The victim’s cellphone was also recovered from them.
Vikas and Nitish have criminal antecedents. Various cases, including those pertaining to murder, possession of illegal firearms, and other crimes were registered against them at the Chandi police station in the past.
The SIT that swiftly arrested all the accused in the gang rape, included inspector Chandan Kumar Singh, Chandi station house officer Akhilesh Jha, sub-inspectors Shweta Kumari, Princedeep Kumar, and Lalan Singh, and several other police officials.
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