ETV Bharat / state

UP: Dalit Teen Girl Killed In Deoria; Boyfriend Booked

Deoria: An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly killed by her boyfriend and his associate in the Rampur Karkhana police station area following an altercation linked to their relationship, officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the accused allegedly slit the victim’s throat.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Anjali, a resident of Nautan Hathiyagarh village, was on her way to a nearby market with her elder sister and younger brother to get a mobile phone repaired when two bike-borne youths intercepted them.

The assailants allegedly assaulted the trio before one of them pulled out a knife, prompting them to flee, police said, adding that the girl was chased into a wheat field, where she was caught and attacked with the weapon. While her siblings ran home to inform family members, the accused allegedly returned to the scene and slit her throat, killing her on the spot before fleeing, they added.

A case has been registered against the main accused, identified as Aditya Singh alias Shivam Singh, and his associate Rakesh Kumar Gond under charges of murder and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act. Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Reddy and Station House Officer Ashwani Pradhan reached the scene soon after receiving information.