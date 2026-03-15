ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Man Thrashed With Shoes, Abused With Casteist Slurs For Using Phone At Shop In Madhya Pradesh

Chhatarpur: A Dalit youth was allegedly thrashed with shoes and subjected to casteist slurs by three men for using his mobile phone while standing at a shop in his village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday. When his family members came to his rescue, they too were beaten up.

Police took four injured persons to a hospital and registered a case against the accused. Presently, searches are underway to nab the miscreants, police said.

According to the youth, Virendra Ahirwar, a resident of Maharajganj village under the Civil Lines police station, the accused had assaulted him and his family members and also hurled casteist slurs on them.

"On Friday night, I went to a shop in my village to purchase some household items. While I was standing there, Bharat Lal Patel, G Lal Patel, and another local strongman started verbally abusing me and then physically assaulted me. When my parents and sister tried to intervene, the accused attacked them as well and hurled casteist slurs on them," Virendra said.